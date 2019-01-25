Hardik Pandya to join Indian team in New Zealand, KL Rahul part of India A squad

Hardik Pandya has been cleared to join the Indian team in New Zealand for the ODI series after the ban on him was lifted by the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators earlier on Thursday (January 24). Batsman KL Rahul, who was also provisionally cleared pending an adjudication by an Ombudsman, will join the India A squad in Trivandrum which is playing England Lions.

Earlier in the day, the CoA issued a statement which read: “The Committee of Administrators (“CoA”) had, by emails dated 11.01.2019, and in exercise of Rule 41(6) of the Constitution of BCCI, suspended Mr. Hardik Pandya and Mr. K.L. Rahul in view of the allegations of misconduct against them, pending adjudication of the allegations under Rule 46 of the approved BCCI Constitution.

“Since the adjudication of all allegations of misconduct against any cricketer registered with, inter alia, the BCCI is required to be undertaken by the BCCI Ombudsman, whose appointment is pending directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the CoA is the of the view that the interim suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 should be presently lifted with immediate effect. The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, Mr. P.S. Narasimha.

In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman.”

Both Pandya and Rahul were sent back home from Australia following their controversial statements on a television talk show. Their fate is now on the discretion of the Ombudsman.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 00:09 IST