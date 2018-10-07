Team India’s performance appraisal to take place before second Test: Report

The Committee of Administrators will hold a performance appraisal of the Indian team ahead of the second Test in Hyderabad. As per a report in the Indian Express, this meeting will be attended by Indian captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, and head coach Ravi Shastri and is scheduled to take place on October 10 and 11.

“The CoA will have a discussion with the team management. It’s stock-taking of the team’s tours of South Africa, England and Dubai [for the Asia Cup]. This is a performance analysis meeting of the overseas tours. Captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, head coach Ravi Shastri will be there. Chief selector MSK Prasad, too, will be present,” a source was quoted by Indian Express.

Despite being ranked the number 1 Test side in the world, the performance of Virat Kohli’s side has been far from convincing in overseas tours. They lost the 3-match Test series in South Africa 2-1 and despite not being outplayed in England, went down 1-4 in the 5-match series.

The Indian batting has faced a flak for it’s below-par performance and the CoA had communicated its unhappiness to the team management after the Lord’s Test. Over the 16 Test innings, South Africa and England combined, India managed to reach 300-plus totals only four times.

This meeting comes at a time when the selectors and the Indian management tries to formulate a strategy before the all-important Australia tour which is slated to be held later this year.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 15:34 IST