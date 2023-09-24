News / Cricket / Team India smashes record total against Australia in 2nd ODI: A look at top 5 highest-ever scores of Men In Blue

Team India smashes record total against Australia in 2nd ODI: A look at top 5 highest-ever scores of Men In Blue

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Sep 24, 2023 06:54 PM IST

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer slammed centuries as Team India smashed their record total against Australia in the 2nd ODI.

Making a mockery of Australia's bowling attack in their dress rehearsals for the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday, Team India smashed their highest total against the five-time world champions in One Day International (ODIs). Despite missing the services of skipper Rohit Sharma and batting icon Virat Kohli, India cruised to a gigantic total against Steve Smith's Australia in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

India's Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer celebrate their 150-run partnership during the 2nd ODI match against Australia (BCCI Twitter)
Opener Shubman Gill extended his sensational run in ODIs with a sublime century against Australia in the series decider. Promoted to bat up the order for India, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer also scored a century to boost his confidence ahead of the ICC event in India. Centuries from Iyer and Gill followed by crucial cameos from Suryakumar and KL Rahul powered India to a massive total of 399/5 in the 50-over contest. The massive total was India's seventh-highest score in ODIs.

A look at India's top 5 highest-ever scores in ODIs

MatchesTotalsYear
India vs West Indies418/52011
India vs Sri Lanka414/72009
India vs Bermuda413/52007
India vs Bangladesh409/82022
India vs Sri Lanka404/52014

Talking more about the match, premier batters Gill (104 off 97 balls) and Iyer (105 off 90 balls) stitched an impressive 200-run stand off 164 balls after India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for 8 off 12 balls in 3.4 overs. Leading India in the absence of skipper Rohit, stand-in captain KL Rahul played a gritty knock off 52 off 38 balls while superstar Suryakumar Yadav entertained the Indore crowd with his stroke-filled knock.

Smashing 72 off 37 balls, Suryakumar's scintillating knock was laced with 6 sixes and 6 fours. All-rounder Cameron Green bowled the third-most expensive ODI spells for Australia in the high-scoring encounter. The Aussie pacer leaked 103 runs in 10 overs. Team India smoked 18 sixes in the 2nd ODI against Australia at Indore. The Men In Blue have also become the first team to smoke 3,000 sixes in ODIs.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

