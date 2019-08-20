Team India support staff selection: Rathour, Amre, among 18 in fray

cricket

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:56 IST

Former India opener Vikram Rathour, who is in the race to be India’s batting coach, was among 18 players interviewed by the MSK Prasad-led selection committee on Monday to be part of Indian team’s support staff.

Also interviewed for the batting coach’s job were Delhi Capitals scouting head Pravin Amre, Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput, former India middle-order batsman Hrishikesh Kanitkar and domestic stalwarts Amol Muzumdar, Sitanshu Kotak and Mithun Manhas.

Former India bowlers—Venkatesh Prasad, Amit Bhandari, Paras Mhambrey and Subroto Banerjee—were among the players who made their presentations for the bowling coach’s post. Apart from MSK, other selectors present during the process—which lasted till late in the night—were Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe, and Gagan Khoda while Devang Gandhi is with the team in West Indies.

It is learnt that during the extensive interviews the applicants were asked about the way forward for the India team, the challenges and what can they bring to the table to improve the team’s performance.

The incumbent coaches—batting coach Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar—will be interviewed on Tuesday through Skype. The current support staff was given a 45-day extension covering the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

With a huge number of applications, the selection committee decided to give ample time for the applicants to make their case. As a result, they will take couple of more days before deciding on the new support staff for India.

Rajput was ignored for the India head coach’s position.

BCCI ready to help J&K cricket: Irfan

PTI adds Jammu and Kashmir cricket mentor Irfan Pathan said the BCCI has promised them help after the team was forced to pull out of a domestic tournament due to the communication clampdown in the state. “Hopefully, this won’t impact the upcoming season. From what I have spoken to BCCI, they are ready to help in any way. They will help in taking any decision. It is quite possible things may return to normalcy and we may not need to move anywhere else,” Irfan said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) pulled out of the upcoming Vizzy Trophy after it failed to establish contact with the players due to communication restrictions in the valley following the revocation of the state’s special status.

“We (the J&K team) are not going for the Vizzy Trophy. The reality is that we tried to send the boys to play the tournament as preparation is necessary (but could not make it),” Pathan said.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 08:40 IST