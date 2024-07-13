Team India's white-ball star sends 'Test cricket' message to Gautam Gambhir: 'I'm looking forward to a chance...'

Team India is set to begin a new era with Gautam Gambhir joining the men's side as its new head coach, succeeding the legendary Rahul Dravid. The former Indian captain ended his coaching stint on a high last month when the side lifted the T20 World Cup title under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, thus ending an 11-year wait for an ICC title. Since then, there have already been notable departures in the shortest format, with Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja calling time on their T20I careers. Gautam Gambhir during a practice session at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad(PTI)

Under the duo of Gambhir and Rohit, India will now see an exciting World Test Championship campaign. The side faces Bangladesh and New Zealand in home Tests before touring Australia for the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar trophy. As the Gambhir era begins in Indian cricket, one of India's limited-overs bowlers has presented his claim for a place in the longest format.

In a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Avesh Khan expressed confidence in his ability to perform in the red-ball format at the international level. He highlighted his experience and success in domestic cricket, asserting that he can replicate that performance on the global stage.

“I’m very excited for Test cricket as I feel it’s a format where I can prove myself, which I’ve done for my state team, India A or while Duleep, Deodhar trophy. I’m waiting for that chance as there’s a different kind of fun playing Test cricket," Avesh said in a video to BCCI.

"I love to bowl with the red ball as I bowl around 20-25 overs in a day for my state team as well. In the entire season, I bowl around 300-350 overs, so I’m looking forward to a chance to play Test cricket and do well for my country in the longest format,” Avesh Khan said ahead of the penultimate match of the Zimbabwe series.

Avesh on Bumrah

Avesh Khan has delivered impressive performances throughout the series, despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested. Speaking about the Indian pace spearhead, Avesh praised Bumrah as a once-in-a-generation bowler. He highlighted that the most remarkable aspect of working with Bumrah is his willingness to share his vast knowledge and experience.

“Like Virat bhai said, he is once in a generation bowler, it is true and we all believe so. His style of bowling and his mindset are different, but main (thing) is his execution, for which we all practice,” Avesh said.