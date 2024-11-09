Durban [South Africa], : Following his second consecutive century in T20Is, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson revealed how recent support from team management has boosted his confidence. Team management has been clear for last few matches that I'll be opening: Sanju Samson

Samson raised the bar in the third T20I against Bangladesh and continued to build on the momentum with a 107, laced with seven fours and a whopping 10 towering sixes.

The 29-year-old's 107 is the highest individual score in a T20I between India and South Africa, eclipsing David Miller's unbeaten 106 in Guwahati in 2022.

"While playing in the Duleep Trophy, Suryakumar Yadav came to me and said, 'You have the next seven matches. You'll be opening in these seven matches, and I'll back you no matter what.' For the first time in my career, I received such clarity, and that gave me confidence. Team management has been clear for the last few matches that I'll be opening. So now, I just want to focus on contributing to my country in any way I can," Samson said while speaking on Jio Cinema.

Recapping the match, Aiden Markram-led South Africa sent India to bat first after the toss.

Sanju Samson's blitz knock helped India to have a fiery start in the game. The wicketkeeper-batter played a 107-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 214.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and batter Tilak Varma also played an average knock and propelled India to 202/8 in the first inning.

Gerald Coetzee led the South Africa bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 37 runs in his four-over spell.

During the run chase, South Africa's batters failed to display a decent performance. No Proteas batters could cross the 30-run mark as the India bowling attack dominated the inning.

Heinrich Klaasen and Gerald Coetzee were the highest run scorers for the hosts in the second inning.

The Indian bowling attack led by Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi bundled out the host at 141 with two overs remaining.

Both Varun and Bishnoi picked up three wickets in the game. Samson was named the Player of the Match following his stellar show with the bat.

India will take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the series on Sunday in Gqeberha.

