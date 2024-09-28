Teams to be allowed five retentions, one RTM card as IPL Governing Council to meet on Saturday: Report

The ten teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are reportedly set to be allowed five retentions and one right-to-match card for the upcoming mega auction for the 2025 season of the tournament. The much-awaited official announcement could likely happen after the Governing Council of the IPL meets on Saturday evening. IPL Trophy(IPL)

According to a report in EspnCricinfo, IPL is set to lock in on the aforementioned rules of retention. However, the report did not clarify if there is a cap on the number of Indian or overseas players each franchise could retain, nor could it confirm the retention slabs. There was also no clarity on the overall purse for each of the teams, although it is said to be around INR 115-120 crore mark.

If the IPL Governing Council, set to meet on Saturday evening at the new NCA centre in Bengaluru, according to a report in Cricbuzz, approves of the retention rule, it will be the highest number of retentions each team would be permitted in the history of the tournament. It would also mark the return of the RTM option, which was discarded for the mega auction for the 2022 IPL season. The rule predominantly allowed teams to buy back a player during the auction process by agreeing to the highest bid placed for that player by another franchise at the end of the bidding process.

The RTM, however, was an option for the mega auction for the 2018 season when five retentions were allowed for each of the franchises with either three direct retentions or three RTMs.

IPL mega auction date to be finalised

This will be the second time that the IPL Governing Council will meet to discuss the auction rules. It earlier met in July this year, when top teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings sparked a fresh discussion on the retention of some high-value players ahead of the auction, such as MS Dhoni.

According to the PTI, The meeting on Saturday could also see the IPL finalise the venue and date for the mega auction, which is likely to be held in the second week of November.

However, the report could not confirm whether the decisions regarding the retention and auction will be made public after the day's meeting or after tabling it in Sunday's AGM for detailed discussion.