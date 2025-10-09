‘Tell Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, if you don’t play for India A, you don't fit in our World Cup plan': Ashwin to Agarkar

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee faced criticism for replacing Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain with the 2027 World Cup in mind. Likewise, the BCCI’s non-commitment towards Virat Kohli and Rohit for the World Cup in South Africa, despite their selection for the upcoming Australia tour, drew attention. Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, however, saw rationale in both moves and urged the senior batters to prove their commitment to India’s World Cup plans by performing in domestic tournaments. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are part of Shubman Gill-led ODI side for Australia tour(PTI)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin acknowledged that there was no question about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, with the 38-year-old having led India to successive ICC trophies - the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. He noted, however, that the selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir based their decisions on Rohit and Virat Kohli on two key factors: whether they are part of the plans for the future, and if so, whether they can sustain their form until 2027 while being active in only one format.

"There is nothing debatable to speak about Rohit's captaincy. But is he the direction for the 2027 World Cup? That will be the question asked by the selection committee and the coach. They obviously had a discussion, and two things might have emerged: one, Kohli and Rohit are not in our 2027 World Cup plans; two, if they are indeed included, can they maintain their form until the ICC tournament in 2027? Both are big questions," he said.

However, the veteran bowler, who retired from international cricket last December, said that if the selectors consider Kohli and Rohit part of their World Cup plans, they should participate in the India A series and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Ashwin explained that playing in these matches wouldn’t directly determine their selection but would help them get back into rhythm for international fixtures, with their mere presence signaling their seriousness about the World Cup.

"If you need their services, you have to find a way. For example, the India 'A' series happened, so you need to ask them to play that series because there is not much 50-over cricket. They should have said that if you don't play the series, I don't think you fit in the plan. If not this series, then they have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, because that will let us know the kind of form you are in. I have heard that in the past, some players have been reluctant to play domestic cricket. Maybe they are not motivated to play in an India 'A' series, it could be the case. Therefore, you must give them the opportunity. If you have given them the chance and they said no, then it is clear. If the selector or the coach has told you that I want you to play this series, not for selection purposes, but only to get into the rhythm. It is only to show that they are serious about playing," he said.

"I don't think any selector or coach will have the heart to say that Virat and Rohit's services are no longer needed. That experience cannot be bought in a store. You will have to be really gone wrong somewhere to say that you don't need them. If there is any doubt about whether they will be able to make it to the 2027 World Cup, then I think the direction they have taken seems fair. You cannot go leading up to the World Cup with so many question marks," he elaborated.

Ashwin backs Gill call

Amid media speculation over Kohli and Rohit’s future, pictures and clips of their training sessions went viral on social media, with fans interpreting them as a sign that the duo aren’t ready to retire from the format or abandon their World Cup dreams. However, Ravichandran Ashwin offered a reality check, noting that training is merely an investment each player makes, but they still need to answer the selectors’ key question: can they sustain their form until 2027?

Ashwin also supported the BCCI’s decision to appoint Gill as the new ODI captain, explaining that if Rohit were to become unfit next year, the selectors would have little time to assess the next leader’s credentials.

"There is no doubt that both Rohit and Virat want to be there (in the 2027 WC). The preparation that we are seeing from them is an investment they are putting into their bodies to be ready for the World Cup. Ajit Agarkar and other selectors won't be sitting in a meeting saying that he has done the gym today, so let's select him. That is not how it works.

"The selectors are saying, I have no problem, boss. Both Rohit and Virat have a place in the team based on their last ODI performances, but there is doubt whether they can make it to the 2027 World Cup or not. The selectors might say that if Rohit remains captain and he is unfit in 2026, we will not have enough time to groom a new leader. From a selection perspective, they have taken a rational decision," he added.