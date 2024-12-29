Menu Explore
Temba Bavuma hid in toilet, didn't speak, was 'sulking' before South Africa beat Pakistan in thriller to reach WTC final

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 29, 2024 09:22 PM IST

Temba Bavuma, who was dismissed for 40, admitted that he hid in the toilet when things were not going their way and came out when 15 runs were needed.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma made an honest admission and said he was sulking when South Africa were batting when things were not going his team's way during the chase against Pakistan. South Africa failed to handle the pressure in the first session on Sunday and were reduced to 99/8, but they found an unlikely hero in Kagiso Rabada, who scored an unbeaten 31 off 26 balls to rescue them. Rabada shared an unbeaten 51-run stand alongside Marco Jansen as South Africa registered a nervy two-wicket win and sealed a place in the World Test Championship Final.

Temba Bavuma applauds after South Africa won the match during the fourth day of the first Test match against Pakistan.(AFP)
Temba Bavuma applauds after South Africa won the match during the fourth day of the first Test match against Pakistan.(AFP)

Bavuma, who was dismissed for 40, admitted that he hid in the toilet when things were not going their way and came out when 15 runs were needed.

"Quite an emotional moment for me. Lot of joy and happiness on our side. We did the hard way. But glad we won. I was still sulking in the toilet. Aiden (Markram) get them going. Was not a lot of conversations. We still had the confidence. I did not come out to the viewing area and was in the toilet. I came when 15 runs were needed. It is a big win. Not just for myself. But for the coaches," Bavuma said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, chasing a 148-run target, Proteas were restricted to 99/8 despite knocks from Markram (37 in 63 balls, with six fours) and skipper Bavuma (40 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and six) by Mohammed Abbas (6/54). However, Rabada and Jansen pulled them up and helped them took over the line.

South Africa continued their brilliant run in ICC tournaments as after the final of ICC T20 World Cup this year, they have booked for themselves a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's next year.

‘We were not given much of a chance’: Temba Bavuma

The Proteas skipper further discussed qualifying for the WTC final and recalled that not many gave them a chance to reach it when they started their campaign against India, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

"The way we started our campaign against India. We were not given much of a chance. We were not ruthless. But we kept finding ways. We hope the guys can get confidence from performances like these. Guys get picked on when they do badly. We would like to enjoy the moment and take stock of what we have done," he added.

