Temba Bavuma to lead South Africa in T20 World Cup, Rasssie van der Dussen ruled out

A fit-again Temba Bavuma returned from an elbow injury but Rassie van der Dussen was ruled out due to a broken left index finger as South Africa announced their 15-member for the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. Bavuma had missed the entire England tour due to an elbow injury but the right-hander has completed his recovery and will South Africa in the world event. Van der Dussen, who broke his left index finger during the second Test match against England, has undergone a surgery and will take another month at least to pick up a cricket bat.

"Temba has recovered well. He has been playing for the Lions in Namibia over the last week and he is good to go," Victor Mpitsang, CSA's convener of selectors, said in a press briefing. "Rassie - we are all aware that he broke his finger a week ago. He went for surgery. It will take up to six weeks before he has recovered. Unfortunately, the timing of his injury didn't come at the right time."

left-handed attacking batter Rilee Rossouw has been named in the South Africa squad effectively as a replacement of the injured van der Dussen.

All-rounders Wayne Parnell and Dwaine Pretorious have pushed Marco Jansen to the reseves.

"Wayne gives us a different variation upfront, and his performances with the new ball and at the death," Mpitsang explained. "The way Pretorius has bowled at the middle and the end has stood out. A guy like Andile [Phehlukwayo] had a good run. It's a good back-up to have."

South Africa T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo

