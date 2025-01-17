Tendulkar, Ganguly, Yuvraj failed; India's No. 7, not Dhoni, batted like a 'brat', overshadowed Dravid, prevented upset

There is no shortage of epic innings played by some of the established stars of Indian cricket. Everyone knows Sachin Tendulkar's Sharjah double, the first-ever double-century in ODI history. Or the other 97 international centuries he scored. Who doesn't remember Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif's famous rescue act at Lord's? And in terms of partnerships, few match the onslaught Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly unleashed on Sri Lanka in Taunton during the 1999 World Cup. The Indian team celebrates a wicket against Zimbabwe(Getty)

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added to the bandwagon as time passed. Dhoni's brutal 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur, 2005, Kohli's love affair against the Pakistan bowling attack worldwide, and Rohit's three ODI double centuries will likely last the test of time. But what about the unsung heroes? The under-appreciated yet pivotal innings played by lesser-known cricketers - knocks that quietly faded into the annals of history. Though crucial in their moment, these hidden gems seldom receive the recognition they deserve. Hence, on that note, let's rewind to September 2002, when a young and emerging batter, just one year into his international career, saved India the blushes.

The stage was the Champions Trophy. India entered the tournament a month after their historic NatWest Trophy win. Surprisingly, though, the team had no sponsors. The lucrative deal was cancelled after the BCCI was forced to drop their logo during the tournament. India was prohibited from displaying the Sahara India Group logo on their players' clothing due to a conflict of interest with South African Airlines (SAA), an official sponsor of the tournament. The Sahara Group, whose diverse business portfolio spans financial services, media, and a national airline, faced this restriction because of its aviation interests.

However, none of it mattered when India began their campaign against Zimbabwe. Back to business, India were expected to steamroll their opponents, but an unfamiliar script unfolded as the game played out. Batting first, India were in all kinds of trouble after the top-order collapsed. Ganguly (13), Tendulkar (7), Yuvraj (3) and Dinesh Mongia were all back in the hut, courtesy of Douglas Hondo's four-wicket opening burst, while Virender Sehwag's entertaining knock was cut short at 48. At 87/5, up stepped Rahul Dravid and India's star from their previous ODI, Kaif, and before you knew it, the duo brought their team back into the game with a partnership of 117 runs for the sixth wicket.

While it was Dravid who began India's repair work, Kaif, who was yet to turn 22 then, owned the stage. Back in his favourite hunting ground of Sri Lanka – he had led India to the Under-19 World Cup win two years ago – Kaif ensured India finished with a total – 288/6 that would be enough to see them through. Kaif wasn't the only one in form. Dravid was enjoying a ball of a year in 2002. He had cracked four centuries in a row in Test matches – three in England and one against New Zealand – and his purple patch in Tests helped him carry it forward in ODIs. Playing in the team as their wicket-keeper batter, Dravid quickly entered his zone, plunging forward to connect crisp cover drives and do what the top order couldn't. Show patience.

Even when the boundaries dried up, Kaif's young legs pushed Dravid to scamper through for singles and doubles, keeping the scorecard ticking. While the Wall's 71 off 81 balls were brilliantly constructed, Dravid missed out on a deserving hundred when he was carelessly run out. But Kaif picked up from where Dravid had left. With 12.3 overs left, Kaif ensured that Dravid's was the last Indian wicket to fall. With the Colombo surface spinning and the ball gripping, Kaif channelled his energy and form from exactly a month ago. That India scored 84 more runs, with Anil Kumble's contribution being 18, showed how much control Kaif had of the proceedings.

Mohammad Kaif to the rescue

Kaif proved captain Ganguly's call to play seven batters right. Drenched in sweat, Kaif didn't exactly go after the bowling; he carefully dissected whatever little weak links existed in Zimbabwe. For example, when the man was inside the circle, Kaif chipped down the wicket and sent the ball over him. When fine leg was up, he used the scoop to beat the man and send the ball to the boundary. Sixes were tough to hit on the slugging Premadasa deck, yet Kaif put all his power into a half-tracker bowled by Grant Flower. Batting in the energy-sapping heat, Kaif upped the ante, smashing four boundaries in the last two overs to finish with a gutsy 111 off 112 balls.ESPNcricinfo described Kaif's innings as that of a player who batted with the 'cheekiness of a brat.'

Kaif and India knew the total they had had was enough. Yet, Andy Flower played a knock for the ages, scoring 145, Zimbabwe's highest individual score back in the day – it's the sixth-highest today. But the moment he got out, Ganguly's tactical brilliance of giving Tendulkar seven overs, along with Kumble and Harbhajan Singh's 10 each, proved to be a masterstroke. India edged Zimbabwe by 14 runs, remained unbeaten and went on to joint-winners, sharing the trophy with Sri Lanka after both finals were washed out.