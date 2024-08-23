Tensions in England dressing room as Andrew Flintoff set to leave national team after fallout with Jos Buttler: Report

England's former captain and 2005 Ashes hero Andrew Flintoff is set to discontinue from his coaching role in the national team's white-ball setup. According to a report from England's Telegraph, Flintoff failed to “gel with” white-ball captain Jos Buttler, resulting in the former's departure. Instead, stand-in head coach Marcus Trescothick will be given an opportunity to appoint his own backroom staff. Jos Buttler (L) and Andrew Flintoff didn't get along well during their time in the England dressing room(Files)

Flintoff, who has been involved in a short-term consultancy capacity, will not be part of the coaching staff for England's upcoming white-ball series against Australia, which includes three T20Is and five ODIs. It is expected he would move to more substantial coaching opportunities after a successful stint as the head coach of Northern Superchargers in this season's Hundred.

Under his guidance, the Superchargers secured five wins out of seven matches, narrowly missing out on the playoffs, which marked an encouraging beginning to Flintoff’s coaching career – the stint with Superchargers marked his first as a side's head coach.

Despite Flintoff's efforts, reports suggest that his working relationship with England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, was not as cohesive as hoped, particularly during the T20 World Cup in June. While Buttler is set to continue his leadership role following the dismissal of former head coach Matthew Mott, it appears that a stronger connection existed between Buttler and Marcus Trescothick.

Trescothick and Buttler share a longstanding relationship, with the former having played a pivotal role in Buttler’s development during their time together at Somerset. This close relationship has seen Buttler frequently turn to Trescothick for guidance on his batting.

Trescothick not dismissing full-time coaching

Speaking after England’s second day of the Test against Sri Lanka, where they ended on 259 for six with a lead of 23 runs, Trescothick did not dismiss the idea of taking on the head coach role full-time.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity, for sure,” he said. “I’m really excited about doing the job. We’ll work it out a little bit more from there.

“It’s not something I ever thought about before, until I got this opportunity now. I’m not necessarily thinking any further ahead than the end of the Australia series. I’ve been very much focussed on the job we’re doing here.”