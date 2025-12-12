'Tere saath selfie loon?' Vaibhav Suryavanshi sledged by UAE player; India youngster immediately bites back

Young India batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi extended his sizzling run of form, producing another commanding knock that left the UAE U-19 bowlers with no answers in the Asia Cup. The left-hander looked in complete control from the outset, showcasing the same fearlessness and clean ball-striking that have quickly made him one of the most exciting names in junior cricket. Once he settled in, Suryavanshi shifted gears effortlessly, dismantling the attack with a breathtaking mix of timing and power. He went on to smash a monumental 171 off just 95 deliveries, an innings laced with nine fours and an astonishing 14 sixes — a statement knock that further underlined his readiness for bigger stages. Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 171 runs against UAE.(BCCI)

He held his nerves when the opposition was trying to break his confidence ahead of his century and remained focused on his task. However, when he was in his 90s, he lost his calm a bit when the UAE wicketkeeper kept sledging him from behind the stumps.

It was the 32nd over of the innings, when left-arm spinner Uddish Suri was bowling and Saleh Amin, wicketkeeper, kept chirping from behind, "Come on boys. 90’s curse. 90’s curse."

Suryavanshi got a bit agitated by the sledging and said, “Tere saath selfie loon?”

Suryavanshi misses historic double century

The 14-year-old carried his extraordinary form, producing another commanding hundred, reaching the milestone in just 56 balls. Although he was eventually removed by Uddish Suri, the damage had long been done — his 171 had already driven India into complete control. With only one double-centurion in Youth ODI history, Suryavanshi seemed on course to join that elite list and even rewrite the record books as the youngest to achieve the feat. But with 29 runs still needed, his attempt at a paddle sweep went awry, costing him what could have been a landmark double ton.

Suryavanshi first burst into the spotlight during IPL 2025, a season that changed the trajectory of his career almost overnight. Thrust into the XI in place of an injured Sanju Samson, the 14-year-old announced himself in remarkable fashion, launching his very first ball in the league — a delivery from Shardul Thakur — straight into the stands. He followed that fearless start with a brisk 34 off 20, signalling that he belonged at the highest level. Over the course of the season, Suryavanshi amassed 252 runs in seven innings, averaging 36 and smashing both a fifty and a record-breaking century. His ton against Gujarat Titans made him the youngest centurion in T20 cricket and the fastest Indian to an IPL hundred, reaching the mark in just 35 balls.