‘Test matches in India, it was…’: Faf du Plessis names Indian bowler who gave him ‘sleepless nights’

With his availability remaining subject to fitness, Ravindra Jadeja could make a comeback in the upcoming home Test series vs Australia, where he has been named in the squad for the first two matches. The all-rounder last featured for India in the Asia Cup last year against Hong Kong. The all-rounder has been sidelined due to a knee injury for which he also underwent a surgery. He has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and uploading videos of his fitness.

The 34-year-old's presence will be pivotal to Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's plans for the home Tests vs Australia, but he is yet to prove his fitness. He also missed the T20 World Cup last year, where India crashed out of the semi-finals. Recently during an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis even revealed that Jadeja was the bowler who gave him 'sleepless nights' in Test cricket. "Saeed Ajmal quite a bit. Then Test matches in India, it was Ravindra Jadeja ", he said.

He was also asked about the favourite people he liked to talk about cricket with and he replied, "Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Those three."

In 60 Tests, Jadeja has bagged 2523 runs, packed with three tons, 17 fifties and a high score of 175. Meanwhile, he has hammered 2447 runs in 171 ODIs, with a high score of 87 and 13 half-centuries. In T20Is, he has slammed 457 runs in 64 matches, with a high score of 46. In the bowling department, he has scalped 242 wickets in Test cricket, 189 in ODIs and 51 in T20Is.

Recently even R Ashwin gave an update on Jadeja's fitness. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said, "I put in a lot of work whenever a home series happens. I'm expecting (Ravindra) Jadeja to come through (be fit in time) but I like expanding more angles. I got some things in my head. I've been watching Australia play in Australia. I'd like to be working on some different angles, something new".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON