Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: It's a Four. San Francisco Unicorns at 15/0 after 1.2 overs
Texas Super Kings Playing XI
San Francisco Unicorns Playing XI
Welcome to the live coverage of Challenger of Major League Cricket, 2024. Match will start on 27 Jul 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
Texas Super Kings squad -
Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Hardie, Aiden Markram, Calvin Savage, Dwayne Bravo, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Santner, Raj Nannan, Zia Shahzad, Devon Conway, Joshua Tromp, Cameron Stevenson, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Ottneil Baartman, Zia-ul-Haq
San Francisco Unicorns squad -
Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karima Gore, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Singh, Corey Anderson, Hassan Khan, Matthew Short, Wiaan Mulder, Jahmar Hamilton, Josh Inglis, Abrar Ahmed, Brody Couch, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Juanoy Drysdale, Liam Plunkett, Matt Henry, Pat Cummins...Read More
FOUR! Oh, just over cover point! Full, on off, Allen slices it. It goes over the fielder who gets a hand as the ball races away.
San Francisco Unicorns at 10/0 after 1 overs
San Francisco Unicorns
Finn Allen 9 (5)
Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (1)
Texas Super Kings
Zia-ul-Haq 0/10 (1)
FOUR MORE! Short, on off, Allen swivels and pulls it magnificently through backward square leg for another boundary. Excellent start from the Unicorns!
FOUR! Nicely times! Too full, outside off, Allen drives it magnificently through point. The fielder chases it and tries to pull it in but misfields it as it results in a boundary.
Texas Super Kings (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (C), Aaron Hardie, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Ottneil Baartman (In for Dwayne Bravo), Mohammad Mohsin, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq.
San Francisco Unicorns (Unchanged Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Josh Inglis (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Hassan Khan, Corey Anderson (C), Pat Cummins, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Juanoy Drysdale.
Texas Super Kings won the toss and elected to field
Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Details
Challenger of Major League Cricket, 2024 between Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM.