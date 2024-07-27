Explore
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Saturday, July 27, 2024
    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: It’s a Four. San Francisco Unicorns at 15/0 after 1.2 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    July 27, 2024 6:09 AM IST
    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Finn Allen hit a Four on Marcus Stoinis bowling.San Francisco Unicorns at 15/0 after 1.2 overs
    Key Events
    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score, Challenger of Major League Cricket, 2024

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Challenger of Major League Cricket, 2024. Match will start on 27 Jul 2024 at 06:00 AM
    Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

    Texas Super Kings squad -
    Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Hardie, Aiden Markram, Calvin Savage, Dwayne Bravo, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Santner, Raj Nannan, Zia Shahzad, Devon Conway, Joshua Tromp, Cameron Stevenson, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Ottneil Baartman, Zia-ul-Haq
    San Francisco Unicorns squad -
    Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karima Gore, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Singh, Corey Anderson, Hassan Khan, Matthew Short, Wiaan Mulder, Jahmar Hamilton, Josh Inglis, Abrar Ahmed, Brody Couch, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Juanoy Drysdale, Liam Plunkett, Matt Henry, Pat Cummins    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 27, 2024 6:09 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Four on Marcus Stoinis bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 15/0 after 1.2 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: FOUR! Oh, just over cover point! Full, on off, Allen slices it. It goes over the fielder who gets a hand as the ball races away.

    July 27, 2024 6:08 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns at 10/0 after 1 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score:
    San Francisco Unicorns
    Finn Allen 9 (5)
    Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (1)
    Texas Super Kings
    Zia-ul-Haq 0/10 (1)

    July 27, 2024 6:08 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Four on Zia-ul-Haq bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 10/0 after 0.6 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: FOUR MORE! Short, on off, Allen swivels and pulls it magnificently through backward square leg for another boundary. Excellent start from the Unicorns!

    July 27, 2024 6:06 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Four on Zia-ul-Haq bowling . San Francisco Unicorns at 6/0 after 0.5 overs

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: FOUR! Nicely times! Too full, outside off, Allen drives it magnificently through point. The fielder chases it and tries to pull it in but misfields it as it results in a boundary.

    July 27, 2024 6:01 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Scores: Texas Super Kings Playing XI

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Texas Super Kings (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (C), Aaron Hardie, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Ottneil Baartman (In for Dwayne Bravo), Mohammad Mohsin, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq.

    July 27, 2024 6:01 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Scores: San Francisco Unicorns Playing XI

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: San Francisco Unicorns (Unchanged Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Josh Inglis (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Hassan Khan, Corey Anderson (C), Pat Cummins, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Juanoy Drysdale.

    July 27, 2024 5:38 AM IST

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Toss Update

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Texas Super Kings won the toss and elected to field

    July 27, 2024 5:02 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Challenger of Major League Cricket, 2024

    Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Details
    Challenger of Major League Cricket, 2024 between Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

