Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Match 17 of Major League Cricket, 2024 to start at 06:00 AM
Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Major League Cricket, 2024. Match will start on 20 Jul 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
Texas Super Kings squad -
Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Hardie, Aiden Markram, Calvin Savage, Dwayne Bravo, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Santner, Raj Nannan, Zia Shahzad, Devon Conway, Joshua Tromp, Cameron Stevenson, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Ottneil Baartman, Zia-ul-Haq
Washington Freedom squad -
Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Maxwell, Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Lahiru Milantha, Akhilesh Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Jasdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Major League Cricket, 2024
Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom Match Details
Match 17 of Major League Cricket, 2024 between Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.