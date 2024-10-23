Explore
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
    Live

    Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score: Thailand score after 4 overs is 12/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 23, 2024 9:14 AM IST
    Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score: Thailand at 12/0 after 4 overs, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan at 6 runs and Akshaykumar Yadav at 6 runs
    Key Events
    Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score, 1st Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024
    Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024. Match will start on 23 Oct 2024 at 09:00 AM
    Venue : Gelephu International Cricket Ground, Gelephu

    Thailand squad -
    Austin Lazarus, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Harshal Pathak, Jandre Coetzee, Mukesh Thakur, Robert Raina, Akshaykumar Yadav, Satarut Rungrueang, Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Khanitson Namchaikul, Nopphon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan
    Indonesia squad -
    Anjar Tadarus, Febrianto Heo, Gede Arta, Julang Dzulfikar, Kasun Vidura, Albert Tangkudung, Andreas Alexander, Danilson Hawoe, Dewa Wiswi, Gede Priandana, Ahmad Ramdoni, Dharma Kesuma, Apriliandi Rahayu, Ferdinando Banunaek, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 23, 2024 9:14 AM IST

    Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score: Thailand at 12/0 after 4 overs

    Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score:
    Thailand
    Chaloemwong Chatphaisan 6 (13)
    Akshaykumar Yadav 6 (11)
    Indonesia
    Gede Arta 0/5 (2)

    Oct 23, 2024 9:12 AM IST

    Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score: Thailand at 9/0 after 3 overs

    Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score:
    Thailand
    Chaloemwong Chatphaisan 5 (11)
    Akshaykumar Yadav 4 (7)
    Indonesia
    Maxi Koda 0/7 (2)

    Oct 23, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score: Thailand at 6/0 after 2 overs

    Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score:
    Thailand
    Akshaykumar Yadav 3 (4)
    Chaloemwong Chatphaisan 3 (8)
    Indonesia
    Gede Arta 0/2 (1)

    Oct 23, 2024 9:03 AM IST

    Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score: Thailand at 4/0 after 1 overs

    Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score:
    Thailand
    Chaloemwong Chatphaisan 2 (3)
    Akshaykumar Yadav 2 (3)
    Indonesia
    Maxi Koda 0/4 (1)

    Oct 23, 2024 7:59 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024

    Thailand vs Indonesia Match Details
    1st Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024 between Thailand and Indonesia to be held at Gelephu International Cricket Ground, Gelephu at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

