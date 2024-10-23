Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score: Thailand score after 4 overs is 12/0
- 34 Mins agoThailand at 12/0 after 4 overs
- 36 Mins agoThailand at 9/0 after 3 overs
- 40 Mins agoThailand at 6/0 after 2 overs
- 45 Mins agoThailand at 4/0 after 1 overs
- 49 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024
Venue : Gelephu International Cricket Ground, Gelephu
Thailand squad -
Austin Lazarus, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Harshal Pathak, Jandre Coetzee, Mukesh Thakur, Robert Raina, Akshaykumar Yadav, Satarut Rungrueang, Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Khanitson Namchaikul, Nopphon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan
Indonesia squad -
Anjar Tadarus, Febrianto Heo, Gede Arta, Julang Dzulfikar, Kasun Vidura, Albert Tangkudung, Andreas Alexander, Danilson Hawoe, Dewa Wiswi, Gede Priandana, Ahmad Ramdoni, Dharma Kesuma, Apriliandi Rahayu, Ferdinando Banunaek, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda...Read More
Thailand
Chaloemwong Chatphaisan 6 (13)
Akshaykumar Yadav 6 (11)
Indonesia
Gede Arta 0/5 (2)
Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score: Thailand at 9/0 after 3 overs
Thailand
Chaloemwong Chatphaisan 5 (11)
Akshaykumar Yadav 4 (7)
Indonesia
Maxi Koda 0/7 (2)
Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score: Thailand at 6/0 after 2 overs
Thailand
Akshaykumar Yadav 3 (4)
Chaloemwong Chatphaisan 3 (8)
Indonesia
Gede Arta 0/2 (1)
Thailand vs Indonesia Live Score: Thailand at 4/0 after 1 overs
Thailand
Chaloemwong Chatphaisan 2 (3)
Akshaykumar Yadav 2 (3)
Indonesia
Maxi Koda 0/4 (1)
Thailand vs Indonesia Match Details
1st Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024 between Thailand and Indonesia to be held at Gelephu International Cricket Ground, Gelephu at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.