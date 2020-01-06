‘Thank you for inspiring a whole generation’ - Wishes pour in as Kapil Dev turns 61

cricket

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 17:33 IST

India’s first World Cup-winning captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev turned 61 on Monday and wishes for the former all-rounder pored in on various social media platforms. Kapil had led India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983. Not only the cricket fraternity but also wishes by personalities from other walks of life came in for the legend. “Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a life filled with joy. A very happy birthday @therealkapildev Paaji,” former batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

Wishing Kapil, Mohammad Kaif also thanked the former cricketer for being a role model for the younger generation. “Many more happy returns of the day @therealkapildev Paaji. Thank you for inspiring a whole generation of youngsters,” Kaif tweeted.

Here's wishing #TeamIndia's greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winning Captain @therealkapildev a very happy birthday 💐🎂 pic.twitter.com/7Hgcfy49I2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @therealkapildev Paaji. Thank you for inspiring a whole generation of youngsters ! pic.twitter.com/7QwFmK8Q4p — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 6, 2020

Happy Birthday to one of the legends of Indian cricket @therealkapildev Sir. Have a blessed year ahead. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 6, 2020

Birthday Greetings for the Greatest Indian All Rounder till date..GodBless Kaps now & Always..Love All Always.! pic.twitter.com/ykRxA0hpvT — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 5, 2020

“Wishing Team India’s greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winning Captain Kapil Dev a very happy birthday,” the BCCI tweeted. “Happy Birthday to one of the legends of Indian cricket @therealkapildev Sir. Have a blessed year ahead,” India opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

Kapil’s former teammate and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi said: “Birthday Greetings for the greatest Indian all rounder till date..God Bless Kaps now & Always..Love All Always.!” Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor was also not behind and wrote: “An absolute great. And gave us all so much pleasure whenever he played. A superb player & a peerless entertainer. Happy birthday Kapil Dev.”

Kapil had made his debut for India against Pakistan in Quetta on October 1, 1978 before making his Test debut later that month in Faisalabad. He represented India in 131 Tests, amassing 5,248 runs and 434 wickets. In 225 ODIs, Kapil accumulated 3,783 runs with 253 wickets.