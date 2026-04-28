‘That kid is no tail-ender’: KL Rahul defended amid backlash after Sahil Parakh’s failed debut in DC horror show

The Indian Premier League 2026 season has seen a wave of new-age youngsters rise to the occasion, earning the spotlight for their aggressive batting at the top of the order. While names like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya continue to dominate headlines with their blistering performances, 18-year-old Delhi Capitals debutant Sahil Parakh would not have imagined his big day being cut short by a toe-crushing yorker from veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood (PTI)

Sri Lankan batter Pathum Nissanka, who had opened alongside KL Rahul for DC this season, was dropped after a run of poor performances, making way for Parakh against a ruthless Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowling attack.

The DC batting unit entered their clash on April 27 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with confidence, following a masterclass unbeaten 152 from Rahul that powered them to 264 against table-toppers Punjab Kings. Despite his heroics, Rahul—who usually faces the first ball—made way for the debutant against an in-form Bhuvneshwar. The opening pair struggled, with Parakh dismissed for a duck off the second ball, while Rahul managed just one run before falling to Josh Hazlewood.

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What was anticipated to be a thrilling contest in the national capital failed to deliver, as DC slumped to 13/6 in the powerplay—the lowest score in IPL history at the fall of the sixth wicket. Impact substitute Abhishek Porel, along with David Miller and Kyle Jamieson, helped DC post a modest 75.

While several questions were raised about the side led by Axar Patel, what followed felt unjust for Rahul, who has been DC’s standout performer this season, scoring 358 runs and sitting second in the Orange Cap standings. The wicketkeeper-opener found himself under intense criticism, with some accusing him of putting the youngster under pressure in such a high-stakes game.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh strongly defended the 34-year-old, urging critics to be fair in their assessment. He emphasised that the young debutant is a professional batter, and that earning an opportunity on the biggest stage in franchise cricket reflects the team’s belief in his ability. He added that the management would not have exposed him to such a bowling attack if they felt he was not ready.

Ganesh also dismissed the constant criticism directed at Rahul, stating that the experienced opener would have stepped up to support Parakh had he settled at the crease.

“Saw a couple of journalists’ tweets yesterday where they blamed KL Rahul for exposing the debutant from ball one. FYI guys, that kid is no tail-ender; he's a proper batter and that’s why he was chosen to open. Can't understand this toxicity around KL Rahul #IPL2026,” Ganesh wrote on X.