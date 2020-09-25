‘That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact’: Anushka Sharma reacts after her name gets dragged in IPL commentary

cricket

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 14:54 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday took to Instagram and posted a message directed towards Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. The message comes a day after Gavaskar involved Anushka’s name while commentating during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

Gavaskar made a reference to Anushka when her husband and RCB captain Virat Kohli was on the field. The remark did not go down well with the RCB skipper’s fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel on Twitter.

Anushka has been battling this issue for a while now as her name has been dragged into cricket several times in the past when people have spoken about Kohli’s performances.

“That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I ‘m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?” Anushka wrote on her Instagram story.

“I’m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?”

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?”

“Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this,” Anushka added in her Insta story.

Kohli had an off day on the field as his two dropped catches allowed KXIP skipper KL Rahul to score a big century which took his team to a huge total. The RCB captain failed to fire with the bat in the chase as well.