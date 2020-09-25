e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact’: Anushka Sharma reacts after her name gets dragged in IPL commentary

‘That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact’: Anushka Sharma reacts after her name gets dragged in IPL commentary

Anushka has been battling this issue for a while now as her name has been dragged into cricket several times in the past when people have spoken about Kohli’s performances.

cricket Updated: Sep 25, 2020 14:54 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (left) and Sunil Gavaskar (right).
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (left) and Sunil Gavaskar (right).
         

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday took to Instagram and posted a message directed towards Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. The message comes a day after Gavaskar involved Anushka’s name while commentating during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

Gavaskar made a reference to Anushka when her husband and RCB captain Virat Kohli was on the field. The remark did not go down well with the RCB skipper’s fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Gavaskar creates controversy with comment on Kohli and Anushka

Anushka has been battling this issue for a while now as her name has been dragged into cricket several times in the past when people have spoken about Kohli’s performances.

Hindustantimes

“That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I ‘m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?” Anushka wrote on her Instagram story.

Hindustantimes

“I’m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?”

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?”

“Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this,” Anushka added in her Insta story.

Kohli had an off day on the field as his two dropped catches allowed KXIP skipper KL Rahul to score a big century which took his team to a huge total. The RCB captain failed to fire with the bat in the chase as well.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar to vote on October 28, November 3, 7; results on November 10
Bihar to vote on October 28, November 3, 7; results on November 10
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
PM Modi condoles legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death
PM Modi condoles legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death
Tatkal RT-PCR test for air passengers visiting Assam to cut quarantine time
Tatkal RT-PCR test for air passengers visiting Assam to cut quarantine time
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP Balasubrahmanyam

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In