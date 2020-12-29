‘That’s going to be bigger challenge,’ Sourav Ganguly identifies Virat Kohli and team’s big test in 2020

cricket

India scripted history in 2019 when they beat Australia in Australia in a Test series. Australia were dilapidated as they did not have David Warner and Steve Smith and hence, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels beating Australia on their home soil will be a bigger challenge for India next year.

“I think that’s going to be bigger challenge for them (2020 Test series) and I am sure (with) the standards Virat sets for himself and his team, he’ll know at the back of his mind that the 2018 Australian team was not the best Australian team of his generation,” Ganguly said on India Today’s special programme.

“And what he’s (Kohli) going to face next year in October, which is not far away, it’s going to be a different, full strength and strong Australia. They (India) have the team to beat them, they just have to believe and get everything right to beat them.

“So that’s what I am looking for, you know when I became captain that was one of my aims, to compete with the best and I remember 2003 in Australia against that Australia, we were outstanding and this team has the potential to do it,” he said.

However, the former Indian captain said that India do have the arsenal to outgun Australia even in their own conditions.

“They have fast bowlers, they have spinners, they have a champion in Virat Kohli, as a batsman it’s a new Ajinkya Rahane, which we have seen in the last three, four months and now Rohit Sharma (as opener).

“I am looking forward to his performance, and if India get the order right and the openers, because opening is the most important thing in overseas cricket... so if they can get that right they will be able to beat this Australian team,” he added.