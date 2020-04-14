‘That’s the thing that blows me away,’ Shane Watson talks about his love for CSK

cricket

In normal circumstances, the 13th edition of the IPL would be going on right now but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start of the tournament was pushed to April 15 from March 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an extension of the current nationwide lockdown till May 3, so it is given that the Indian Premier League might be postponed further. Although an official announcement hasn’t been made but with India in the midst of the COVID-19, IPL taking place is less likely.

However, a complete cancellation of the tournament isn’t on the cards right now and players are hoping for IPL to resume when things get under control.

Former Australia allrounder Shane Watson is desperately hoping for things to improve and the COVID-19 to go away so that he can play “atleast one more year” for IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

“Hopefully the things will sort of work out in the next few days and I will be able to play atleast one more year with CSK,” Watson, 38, told CSK social media handles during a video chat.

“To be able to share love of CSK, all around India not just in Chennai. And that’s the thing that blows me away. It is not just in Chennai but wherever we go, the support that we get is very strong.

“So I hope this virus moves on and I have the pleasure to re-join CSK for some more time,” said the powerful all-rounder who quit international cricket in 2016 and stood down as Sydney Thunder’s captain in the Big Bash League last year.

Watson also spoke about braving a sore and bloody knee during the 2019 IPL final to score 80 off just 59 balls before he got out off the third-last ball of the match, with his team within four runs of victory. CSK eventually lost by one run to Mumbai Indians in a thrilling summit clash in Hyderabad.

“I had absolutely no idea that had occurred. It wasn’t until actually when I was walking off after I had run myself out in the last over and stuffed it for CSK (laughs). The chance to win another final. So I was walking off and I saw blood and a cut,” Watson narrated.

“It cut through my pants. I thought it must have been because of my dive. But it wasn’t actually till the next day when my wife mentioned ‘there was blood on your pants’ like it was before that. There might have been some dive or dodgy run or whatever in the first few overs where I might have dived,” he added.

