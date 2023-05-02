Home / Cricket / 'That's the best version of Virat...': Faf du Plessis' mind-boggling reaction to Kohli vs Gambhir on-field face-off

'That's the best version of Virat...': Faf du Plessis' mind-boggling reaction to Kohli vs Gambhir on-field face-off

ByHT Sports Desk
May 02, 2023 04:38 PM IST

The talk remained around that ugly face-off between Kohli and Gambhir on the field which later drew a mind-boggling reaction from RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

It was an ugly and uncomfortable scene at the Ekana Stadium late on Monday night moments after Royal Challengers Bangalore avenged their defeat against Lucknow Super Giants with a 18-run win. It was a match which stood in stark contrast to the general trend of high-scoring matches in IPL 2023 as RCB managed to defend a total of just 126/9 on a pitch that made batters gasping for runs. Yet the talk remained around that ugly face-off between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir on the field which later drew a mind-boggling reaction from RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

Faf du Plessis' reaction to Kohli vs Gambhir on-field face-off
Faf du Plessis' reaction to Kohli vs Gambhir on-field face-off

During the fag end of LSG's chase, there was a flashpoint between Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq. The heated exchange extended even after the match ended when the two were shaking hands. Gambhir had later interfered and there were some words spoken by the LSG mentor and Kohli came back charging at him. But before things got more intense, the teammates intervened and separated the two.

ALSO READ: BCCI takes strict action against Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq, punishes them for ugly fight in IPL 2023

After the match, RCB shared a video on the dressing room scenes after the crucial win and captain Faf was asked, not on the victory, but on Kohli's act throughout the game.

He said: “That is the version version of Virat. You see him pumped up like that when he is at his best. It is really awesome to be a part of it. My job is to keep things calm on the field which I believe I did really well.”

Owing to the ugly fight all three - Kohli, Naveen and Gambhir - were slapped with hefty fines for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the LSG-RCB match. Both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees after they were found guilty of a Level 2 offence while Naveen-ul-Haq lost 50% of his match fees for his Level 1 offence. All three later admitted to their respective offences and accepted the sanctions.

It was a big win for RCB who managed to jump to the fifth spot in the table with five wins in nine games while LSG slipped from the second to the third place after incurring their four loss in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
virat kohli gautam gambhir ipl ipl top players faf du plessis rcb + 4 more
virat kohli gautam gambhir ipl ipl top players faf du plessis rcb + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out