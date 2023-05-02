'That's the best version of Virat...': Faf du Plessis' mind-boggling reaction to Kohli vs Gambhir on-field face-off

It was an ugly and uncomfortable scene at the Ekana Stadium late on Monday night moments after Royal Challengers Bangalore avenged their defeat against Lucknow Super Giants with a 18-run win. It was a match which stood in stark contrast to the general trend of high-scoring matches in IPL 2023 as RCB managed to defend a total of just 126/9 on a pitch that made batters gasping for runs. Yet the talk remained around that ugly face-off between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir on the field which later drew a mind-boggling reaction from RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. Faf du Plessis' reaction to Kohli vs Gambhir on-field face-off

During the fag end of LSG's chase, there was a flashpoint between Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq. The heated exchange extended even after the match ended when the two were shaking hands. Gambhir had later interfered and there were some words spoken by the LSG mentor and Kohli came back charging at him. But before things got more intense, the teammates intervened and separated the two.

After the match, RCB shared a video on the dressing room scenes after the crucial win and captain Faf was asked, not on the victory, but on Kohli's act throughout the game.

He said: “That is the version version of Virat. You see him pumped up like that when he is at his best. It is really awesome to be a part of it. My job is to keep things calm on the field which I believe I did really well.”

Owing to the ugly fight all three - Kohli, Naveen and Gambhir - were slapped with hefty fines for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the LSG-RCB match. Both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees after they were found guilty of a Level 2 offence while Naveen-ul-Haq lost 50% of his match fees for his Level 1 offence. All three later admitted to their respective offences and accepted the sanctions.

It was a big win for RCB who managed to jump to the fifth spot in the table with five wins in nine games while LSG slipped from the second to the third place after incurring their four loss in the ongoing IPL 2023.

