The Ashes factor behind SRH’s looming captaincy call—why Ishan Kishan may replace Pat Cummins as full-time leader

Three losses in the first four games had Sunrisers Hyderabad languishing in the bottom half of the table, and the question was inevitable: when will Pat Cummins return? Still recovering from a back injury, Cummins — who led SRH to the IPL 2024 final — missed the opening half of the 2026 season, and with the bowling faltering, his absence became even more pronounced. Should SRH name Ishan Kishan as full-time captain?

Yet, the narrative flipped dramatically after April 13. Three consecutive wins, driven by a marked improvement in the bowling unit, saw the management place faith in relatively unfancied names like Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga.

By the halfway mark, SRH had surged to third on the table, and suddenly, Cummins’ absence was no longer a concern. If anything, it sparked a new debate: do Sunrisers even need him back right now?

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Pros and cons for Kishan vs Cummins With Cummins confirming his return later this week, the conversation has only intensified. Should SRH persist with Ishan Kishan as full-time captain, having initially appointed him as interim skipper?

The case is compelling. Kishan has been tactically astute, proactive in the field, and even relinquished wicketkeeping duties to stay closer to his bowlers. Under him, SRH have found rhythm, echoing his leadership success with Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The question now is simple: will Sunrisers risk breaking that continuity?

As things stand, SRH appear inclined to back Kishan as full-time captain, even upon Cummins’ return. Continuity is one factor, but long-term planning could prove decisive.

Australia’s packed Test calendar in 2027 complicates matters further. A Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, followed by the IPL and then a five-match Ashes series in England, could force strict workload management. Fast bowlers like Cummins may well skip the IPL altogether next year, making Kishan a more sustainable leadership option.

Kishan proving his worth as skipper Even Simon Doull backed that view. "I don't think he's back for at least 2 more games anyway. But in my opinion, I would stick with Ishan Kishan. I think he's done a good job. He's obviously got captaincy experience, and if you are looking forward to the rest of the season and to next year. If they've got 5 Test matches in India and then an Ashes series as well, I don't see any of the Australians playing much of the IPL next year at all. Yeah, maybe some of the batters. I don't see the bowlers playing. So that's 10 Test matches before July. I don't see them—I don't see the bowlers playing any, if—maybe a couple of weeks, if at all," he told Cricbuzz.

Doull also pointed out that, unlike many first-time captains, Kishan’s batting hasn’t been weighed down by leadership responsibilities.

"I think he's done it. He's done a good job. He's done a decent job. Um, I don't see any reason for them to change. And if you're going to change 9 games into a season, I don't see how that would be beneficial to anyone. Yeah, it doesn't seem to have affected his ability to bat. He's not batting any differently. Okay, he's not got a run of scores, but he's not batting any differently."

The decision now looms large. But for a team that has just rediscovered its balance, the bigger risk may not be in backing Kishan, but in disrupting what is already working.