The best of India in Australia, part 9: Sundar and Thakur's partnership a backs-to-the-wall masterclass at the Gabba

In a series with a huge number of iconic moments, none was as consequential or as significant for the result of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the partnership between Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar at the Gabba in the decisive fourth Test match. Washington Sundar (L) and Shardul Thakur during their partnership. (Getty Images)

A makeshift Indian bowling lineup due to a long injury list and Covid precautions preventing backups from being flown in meant that the situation was already threadbare. Sundar was making his debut in Test cricket, stepping in for Ravichandran Ashwin after the experienced spinner was unfit following the Sydney marathon.

Sundar came in with three wickets in the first innings, including the crucial dismissal of Steve Smith. Shardul Thakur also contributed with three wickets, as the most experienced bowler in the pace attack. Australia were restricted to 389 on a good batting surface.

In response, India were in a degree of trouble at 186-6, with none of the top order able to reach a score of 50 despite starts. Despite trailing by 183, both Thakur and Sundar were ready to counter-punch out of the gate, punishing any errors in line or length by the Australian bowlers.

Momentum swings India's way

Shardul played a series of good-looking drives down the ground, showing excellent technique for a number eight batter and frustrating the pace trio of Australia. Down the other end, Sundar was patient and technically sound, attacking Nathan Lyon when the opportunity arose.

Thakur brought up his maiden Test fifty with a six, stepping down and hitting Lyon over midwicket, and Sundar joined him soon after in his debut innings. The pair combined for an excellent partnership of 123 runs, the highest at the time for India for the seventh wicket, and in a fine display of controlled aggression with their backs against the wall and not a lot of batting to follow.

The runs put on by the duo were crucial as Indian inched closer to Australia’s first innings total, ensuring that the deficit was under control — even threatening to overtake their hosts before the Aussies finally made a breakthrough.

It probably isn’t seen as the most memorable part of the Gabba Test match, but without Washi-Shardul combining for late runs to keep India in the match, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant’s heroics in the second innings might have been for naught. A crucial and memorable partnership by a pair that displayed India’s strength in depth.