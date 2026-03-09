The call to ‘God’: How Sachin Tendulkar became the crisis guide for modern Indian batters from behind the scenes

Sanju Samson’s finest tournament may end up being remembered for the runs, the timing and the scale of the redemption. But tucked inside India’s triumphant T20 World Cup 2026 campaign was another revealing detail: when Sanju Samson felt his game slipping and his place becoming uncertain, he picked up the phone and called Sachin Tendulkar. At a point when his international journey could easily have drifted back into frustration, he turned to the most enduring batting mind world cricket has known. Sanju Samson and Sachin Tendulkar during IPL. (x images)

Sanju Samson’s story is not just another comeback, nor merely another case of talent finally meeting opportunity. It was a reminder that behind Indian cricket’s modern success stories, there are often quieter interventions that never make the headlines. Tendulkar, more than a decade after retirement, remains one of those invisible influences. Samson’s words brought that back into focus. And when placed beside some other batters’ accounts of getting help from the Great Man in struggling times, they begin to reveal a broader pattern: when India’s batters have needed clarity in moments of doubt, Sachin Tendulkar has often been there, just out of sight.

Samson found clarity after speaking with Tendulkar Sanju Samson had been in constant touch with Tendulkar in the lead-up to the World Cup and had conversations with him, as per his own account. He also revealed that Tendulkar called him even the day before the final to ask how he was feeling. This reveals that the relationship was not ceremonial or occasional. This was sustained engagement at a time when Samson needed it the most.

And he did need it. The whole arc of his season makes it clear. There had been uncertainty around his place, frustration over lost opportunities, and the familiar feeling that his international career might once again be slipping into the category of unrealised promise. That is why his T20 World Cup 2026 journey felt so significant. He did not just score runs; he changed the emotional script around himself. He played with a level of assurance that had often flickered but not always lasted. By the end of the tournament, he had become central to India’s success and emerged with a campaign that could permanently alter how his career is viewed.

What Sachin Tendulkar appears to have offered him was not some dramatic technical overhaul. It was something harder to quantify and often more important at the highest level: clarity. Samson himself framed it in terms of preparation, awareness and understanding the game better. What this reveals is that Great players do not always rescue struggling players with mechanical fixes. Sometimes they help restore order when the mind has become crowded. Samson’s batting through the tournament reflected exactly that. He looked calmer in decisions, clearer in his tempo and more certain of what each innings required from him.

Gill’s England run made the same point If Sanju Samson’s World Cup has now pushed this theme into the light, Shubman Gill had already offered a compelling parallel. Before India’s 2025 Test tour of England, Gill said he had spoken to Tendulkar and that the advice he received was simple and precise: defend straight and score square. It was the kind of distilled wisdom only a great batter of Tendulkar’s stature can give, and the kind of advice that sounds obvious until someone explains it at the right time.

What followed made the remark impossible to dismiss as a pre-series anecdote. Gill went to England and piled up runs on a grand scale, turning the tour into one of the defining stretches of his career. More than the volume of runs, it was the authority of those runs that stood out. England is where technique, patience and temperament are tested relentlessly, and Gill met that challenge in a way that altered his stature.

That is what makes the Samson-Gill connection so strong as a story. These are not random examples of players paying tribute to a legend. They are two elite modern Indian batters publicly acknowledging Tendulkar’s influence before producing some of the most significant performances of their careers. In Gill’s case, the advice was technical and tactical. In Samson’s, it seems to have been more about mental clarity and game sense. But the thread running through both is unmistakable. Sachin Tendulkar’s role came before the breakthrough.

Others have taken the masterclass too While Gill and Samson are the sharpest examples, they are not isolated ones. Mithali Raj has spoken in the past about Tendulkar’s advice helping her reinvent aspects of her game and prolong her career. Prithvi Shaw has also recalled Tendulkar backing him and urging him to get back on the right track. The details differ, the outcomes are not always identical, but the broader picture remains the same. Retirement ended Tendulkar’s presence on the field, but it did not end his usefulness to Indian cricket.

That may be the most interesting part of this story. Tendulkar, the player, was visible, overwhelming and impossible to ignore. Tendular after retirement seems to have chosen a different kind of influence. He is not always at the centre of the frame. He does not need to be. His value now appears in phone calls, private conversations and moments when a player’s career needs not applause, but alignment.

And perhaps that is the most fitting second act of all. Indian cricket does not just remember Tendulkar; it still leans on him. When Samson needed grounding, he called him. When Gill needed a plan for England, he called him. Others, too, have spoken of the same guidance in different phases of their careers. That is living relevance.

Sachin Tendulkar’s most enduring contribution to Indian cricket may now lie in the work that is rarely seen. Away from the cameras, away from the noise, he continues to invest in players, sharpen minds and steady careers. Long after retirement, he is still quietly shaping Indian cricket behind the scenes for its betterment.