‘The court is in your ball’: Twitterati troll Umar Akmal, start a new hashtag in his name

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 15:51 IST

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal became the butt of all jokes on social media after a reported quote from him went viral. Not just the meme-fest but a new hashtag (#UmarAkmalQuote) started trending on Twitter as soon as Akmal’s reported faux pass spread like wildfire. Akmal reportedly posted a photo with former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzak and his post read: “Mother from another brother.” Social media users took note of the mistake as the real phrase is ‘brother from another mother’.

The tweet has since reportedly been deleted by Akmal but the damage had been done as few users managed to take screenshots of the same. Akmal was heavily trolled for the same as users came up with different renditions of famous catchphrases.

If you are free at something, never do it for good - Umar Akmal



#UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/HgXlpvkCJt — A M I T (@invincible6_) February 19, 2020

Work hard in success let silence make the noise #UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/lPY9sKEjAn — SerpicO 😈 (@ImshivankTyagi) February 20, 2020

Medicine is the best laughter

- Umar Akmal #UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/1KS7TsVLB5 — Skin Doctor (@itchymissy) February 20, 2020

A doctor a day

Keeps the Apple away!!#UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/MmuGIrYJTx — Ritesh Shrivastava (@ImRitesh312) February 20, 2020

Not just on social media but things aren’t going great for Akmal in his professional life as well. He has been suspended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday with immediate effect under Anti-Corruption Code pending investigation.

Akmal will not be able to take part in any cricket matches including the Pakistan Super League (PSL) till PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit completes the investigation. “As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments,” PCB said in a release.

Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Code



More: https://t.co/dQXutn7zYI pic.twitter.com/H67k5bGedK — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) February 20, 2020

Umar Akmal, who was part of the Quetta Gladiators in PSL, will in all probability be replaced by the franchise. “Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020,” PCB added.