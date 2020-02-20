e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘The court is in your ball’: Twitterati troll Umar Akmal, start a new hashtag in his name

‘The court is in your ball’: Twitterati troll Umar Akmal, start a new hashtag in his name

Not just the meme-fest but a new hashtag (#UmarAkmalQuote) started trending on Twitter as soon as Akmal’s reported faux pass spread like wildfire.

cricket Updated: Feb 20, 2020 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal.
File image of Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal.(Getty Images)
         

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal became the butt of all jokes on social media after a reported quote from him went viral. Not just the meme-fest but a new hashtag (#UmarAkmalQuote) started trending on Twitter as soon as Akmal’s reported faux pass spread like wildfire. Akmal reportedly posted a photo with former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzak and his post read: “Mother from another brother.” Social media users took note of the mistake as the real phrase is ‘brother from another mother’.

Also Read: Pakistan’s Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Code

The tweet has since reportedly been deleted by Akmal but the damage had been done as few users managed to take screenshots of the same. Akmal was heavily trolled for the same as users came up with different renditions of famous catchphrases.  

 

 

 

Not just on social media but things aren’t going great for Akmal in his professional life as well. He has been suspended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday with immediate effect under Anti-Corruption Code pending investigation.

Also Read: ‘There’s a reason, I discuss life with Williamson on boundary line’: Kohli

Akmal will not be able to take part in any cricket matches including the Pakistan Super League (PSL) till PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit completes the investigation. “As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments,” PCB said in a release. 

Also Read: Kane Williamson names world’s best all-format batsman ‘without a doubt’

Umar Akmal, who was part of the Quetta Gladiators in PSL, will in all probability be replaced by the franchise. “Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020,” PCB added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
China says Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit “sabotaged trust”
China says Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit “sabotaged trust”
‘SC ruling on permanent commission for women officers very enabling’: Army Chief
‘SC ruling on permanent commission for women officers very enabling’: Army Chief
Black day, say families of 1997 Uphaar fire victims on SC ruling
Black day, say families of 1997 Uphaar fire victims on SC ruling
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
The dream that is Jasprit Bumrah | Opinion
The dream that is Jasprit Bumrah | Opinion
You can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip from tomorrow for Rs 1,09,999
You can pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip from tomorrow for Rs 1,09,999
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news