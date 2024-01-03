The great South African collapse: Lowest total since readmission, worst against India as Siraj and Co. breathe fire

Team India was left cock-a-hoop after an eventful morning session saw them bowl South Africa out for 55 on Day 1 of the second Test in Cape Town. It all happened in a blur. In less than an hour, South Africa were four down and went on to lose four more in the next 30 minutes. India, led by Mohammed Siraj's legendary five-wicket-haul were in such hurry that the opening session was stretched, but even the extension lasted merely five minutes as Siraj, Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar ran SA ragged to blow them away for the 36th lowest total in Test cricket history. Mohammed Siraj was unstoppable and South Africa faced his wrath (Reuters)

Less than five months after Siraj triggered a similar collapse against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final – they too were skittled for 55 – the India pacer delivered another spell for the ages. He finished with 6/15 – his career-best figures, and along with Bumrah's two and Mukesh Kumar's two, India would bat marking the second innings of a Test in just the 2nd session. It is South Africa's lowest total in Test cricket since 1932 and their readmission, and the worst ever by any team against India.

The other two are 62 by New Zealand in 2021 and 79 posted by South Africa themselves back in 2015. Before this, SA's five lowest totals ever were 30, 30, 35, 36 and 43 – but they came way back in the late 1800s or the early 1900s. In terms of the lowest first-innings total at the Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa's 55 stands third in the list, behind New Zealand's 45 in 2013 and 54 by Zimbabwe in 2005.

Also, Cape Town has witnessed seven instances of teams being dismissed for 55 or fewer runs in Test matches, making it the most among all venues, including today's match. Following closely behind is Lord's, with six such occurrences. In total, there have been 36 instances of teams facing such collapses in Test cricket.

This is also the 11th shortest completed innings in Test cricket as India took a total of 23.1 overs and 139 balls to wind up the Proteas.