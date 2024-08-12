The Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss

Number 3 on the table, Northern Superchargers will start favourites against bottom-placed London Spirit in Match 29 of the 2024 Men's Hundred competition at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday. Superchargers have won 4 of their 7 matches whereas London Spirit has lost 6 of the 7 matches they have played.

Andre Russell has a swing.(Getty)

Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 27 of the 2024 Men's Hundred



LAST 5 MATCHES

LONDON SPIRIT: W L L L L



NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS: W W L NR W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR SPIRIT & SUPERCHARGERS



LONDON SPIRIT likely XI

Batters: Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Liam Dawson, Matt Critchley

Wicketkeeper: Michael Pepper

Bowlers: Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI

Batters: Adam Hose, Harry Brook

Allrounders: Matthew Short, Mitchell Santner, Ben Stokes

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Oliver George Robinson

Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Tom Lawes, Pat Brown

Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)

1. NICHOLAS POORAN

Nicholas Pooran has been the star with the bat for the Superchargers. He is the second-highest run-getter of the season with an aggregate of 227 runs at a strike rate of 150.3.

NICHOLAS POORAN IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 7



RUNS - 227



AVERAGE - 45.4



STRIKE RATE - 150.3



50/100 - 3/0

2. MITCHELL SANTNER

Mitchell Santner has been the pick of the Superchargers' bowlers this season. Not only has he bagged 7 wickets but also been brilliantly restrictive.

MITCHELL SANTNER IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 4

WICKETS - 7

STRIKE RATE - 11.4



ECONOMY - 7.95

AVERAGE - 15.14

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)

1. HARRY BROOK



Harry Brook has scored 163 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 148.2 in the tournament.



2. MATTHEW POTTS



Matthew Potts has returned with 6 wickets in as many appearances for the Superchargers this season at a strike rate of 18.1.

Statistical Performance (London Spirit)

1. LIAM DAWSON



Slow left-arm orthodox, Liam Dawson has been the most valuable player for Spirit thus far in the tournament. He has picked 7 wickets at a very impressive economy rate while also producing a few cameos with the bat.

LIAM DAWSON IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

MATCHES - 7

WICKETS - 7

ECONOMY RATE - 7.45



RUNS - 115

BATTING SR - 145.6

2. OLLY STONE



Olly Stone has returned with 7 wickets in as many matches for London Spirit this season at a strike rate of 16.4 and economy of 7.3.

OLLY STONE IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED

INNINGS - 7



WICKETS - 7

STRIKE RATE - 16.4



ECONOMY - 7.3



AVERAGE - 20

Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)

1. ANDRE RUSSELL

Andre Russell may not have set the tournament on fire yet but is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous hitters in T20 cricket history. Russell has a strike rate of 169.35 in all T20 cricket! He has scored just 87 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 145 this season while taking just one wicket.

2. DANIEL WORRALL



Right-arm fast medium, Daniel Worrall, has not picked many wickets bagging just three from six innings but has been brilliantly restrictive in the competition conceding just 5.22 per over.

Venue and Pitch



Headingley has hosted 15 matches with the team batting first winning 8 of these encounters. The captain who has won the toss has elected to bat first on 6 occasions and chase in 9 encounters. The team which has won the toss has been victorious in just 4 matches for a win probability of just 28.6%.



The average total batting first at Headingley is 165 whereas the average score chasing is 150 suggesting it is a high-scoring venue. The pace bowlers have been given a beating at the venue and have an economy of 10.36 at Leeds. The spinners have been more restrictive with an economy rate of 8.48 while also having a better average. Leeds is the best batting venue in The Hundred with the highest batting average and strike rate.



MATCH PREDICTION



The Superchargers are the team in form and with the momentum and start heavy favourites against London Spirit. They will also have home advantage. The Superchargers have a 70% chance of winning the match.

FANTASY XI

Our fantasy XI includes Brook and Hetmyer as batters and Pooran as the wicket-keeper batter. The all-rounders will be Russell, Dawson, Stokes, Santner and Short whereas the bowlers will include Stone, Rashid and Potts. The captain will be Santner and the vice-captain will be Pooran.

The reserve batter will be Ollie Pope while the back-up bowler will be Nathan Ellis . The back-up all-rounder will be Matt Critchley.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (VC)

Batters: Harry Brook, Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounders: Mitchell Santner (C), Ben Stokes, Matthew Short, Liam Dawson, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Adil Rashid

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Ollie Pope

BOWLER – Nathan Ellis

ALL-ROUNDER – Matt Critchley