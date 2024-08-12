The Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss
Number 3 on the table, Northern Superchargers will start favourites against bottom-placed London Spirit in Match 29 of the 2024 Men's Hundred competition at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday. Superchargers have won 4 of their 7 matches whereas London Spirit has lost 6 of the 7 matches they have played.
Disclaimer: All stats updated till end of Match 27 of the 2024 Men's Hundred
LAST 5 MATCHES
LONDON SPIRIT: W L L L L
NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS: W W L NR W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR SPIRIT & SUPERCHARGERS
LONDON SPIRIT likely XI
Batters: Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Shimron Hetmyer
Allrounders: Andre Russell, Liam Dawson, Matt Critchley
Wicketkeeper: Michael Pepper
Bowlers: Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall
NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS likely XI
Batters: Adam Hose, Harry Brook
Allrounders: Matthew Short, Mitchell Santner, Ben Stokes
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Oliver George Robinson
Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Tom Lawes, Pat Brown
Statistical Performance (Northern Superchargers)
1. NICHOLAS POORAN
Nicholas Pooran has been the star with the bat for the Superchargers. He is the second-highest run-getter of the season with an aggregate of 227 runs at a strike rate of 150.3.
NICHOLAS POORAN IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED
INNINGS - 7
RUNS - 227
AVERAGE - 45.4
STRIKE RATE - 150.3
50/100 - 3/0
2. MITCHELL SANTNER
Mitchell Santner has been the pick of the Superchargers' bowlers this season. Not only has he bagged 7 wickets but also been brilliantly restrictive.
MITCHELL SANTNER IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED
INNINGS - 4
WICKETS - 7
STRIKE RATE - 11.4
ECONOMY - 7.95
AVERAGE - 15.14
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Northern Superchargers)
1. HARRY BROOK
Harry Brook has scored 163 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 148.2 in the tournament.
2. MATTHEW POTTS
Matthew Potts has returned with 6 wickets in as many appearances for the Superchargers this season at a strike rate of 18.1.
Statistical Performance (London Spirit)
1. LIAM DAWSON
Slow left-arm orthodox, Liam Dawson has been the most valuable player for Spirit thus far in the tournament. He has picked 7 wickets at a very impressive economy rate while also producing a few cameos with the bat.
LIAM DAWSON IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED
MATCHES - 7
WICKETS - 7
ECONOMY RATE - 7.45
RUNS - 115
BATTING SR - 145.6
2. OLLY STONE
Olly Stone has returned with 7 wickets in as many matches for London Spirit this season at a strike rate of 16.4 and economy of 7.3.
OLLY STONE IN THE 2024 MEN'S HUNDRED
INNINGS - 7
WICKETS - 7
STRIKE RATE - 16.4
ECONOMY - 7.3
AVERAGE - 20
Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)
1. ANDRE RUSSELL
Andre Russell may not have set the tournament on fire yet but is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous hitters in T20 cricket history. Russell has a strike rate of 169.35 in all T20 cricket! He has scored just 87 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 145 this season while taking just one wicket.
2. DANIEL WORRALL
Right-arm fast medium, Daniel Worrall, has not picked many wickets bagging just three from six innings but has been brilliantly restrictive in the competition conceding just 5.22 per over.
Venue and Pitch
Headingley has hosted 15 matches with the team batting first winning 8 of these encounters. The captain who has won the toss has elected to bat first on 6 occasions and chase in 9 encounters. The team which has won the toss has been victorious in just 4 matches for a win probability of just 28.6%.
The average total batting first at Headingley is 165 whereas the average score chasing is 150 suggesting it is a high-scoring venue. The pace bowlers have been given a beating at the venue and have an economy of 10.36 at Leeds. The spinners have been more restrictive with an economy rate of 8.48 while also having a better average. Leeds is the best batting venue in The Hundred with the highest batting average and strike rate.
MATCH PREDICTION
The Superchargers are the team in form and with the momentum and start heavy favourites against London Spirit. They will also have home advantage. The Superchargers have a 70% chance of winning the match.
FANTASY XI
Our fantasy XI includes Brook and Hetmyer as batters and Pooran as the wicket-keeper batter. The all-rounders will be Russell, Dawson, Stokes, Santner and Short whereas the bowlers will include Stone, Rashid and Potts. The captain will be Santner and the vice-captain will be Pooran.
The reserve batter will be Ollie Pope while the back-up bowler will be Nathan Ellis . The back-up all-rounder will be Matt Critchley.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (VC)
Batters: Harry Brook, Shimron Hetmyer
Allrounders: Mitchell Santner (C), Ben Stokes, Matthew Short, Liam Dawson, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Adil Rashid
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Ollie Pope
BOWLER – Nathan Ellis
ALL-ROUNDER – Matt Critchley