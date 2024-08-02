The Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue
The Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire: Fantasy 11 Prediction.
Trent Rockets have had a great start to The Hundred 2024 season with two wins from their first three matches. They have also been bolstered by the return of Joe Root and overall all the players seem to have found their groove. While, Welsh Fire have just won one match and would look to claw back in the tournament when they meet Rockets at Trent Bridge on Saturday.
LAST 5 MATCHES
TRENT ROCKETS: W L W W L
WELSH FIRE: W W W L L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR TRENT ROCKETS AND WELSH FIRE
TRENT ROCKETS likely XI
Batters: Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain
Allrounders: Rovman Powell, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson
Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Sam Cook
WELSH FIRE likely XI
Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Glenn Phillips
Allrounders: Luke Wells, David Willey
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke
Bowlers: David Payne, Matt Henry, Mason Crane, Haris Rauf
Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)
- Sam Hain
Sam Hain in 12 innings in The Hundred has scored 257 runs at an average of 25.70. Hain has maintained a strike rate of 131.79, including one half-century.
SAM HAIN IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 12
RUNS - 257
AVERAGE – 25.70
STRIKE RATE – 131.79
50s/100s – 1/0
2. Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan has been a standout performer in The Hundred. In 25 innings, he's taken 32 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 15.06 and an economy rate of 7.53. His bowling average is 18.90.
RASHID KHAN IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 25
WICKETS - 32
STRIKE RATE – 15.06
ECONOMY RATE – 7.53
AVERAGE – 18.90
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)
1. Tom Banton
Rockets’ opener Tom Banton looks in good touch and in three matches he has scored a fifty. Overall in The Hundred, he has scored 442 runs in 24 innings.
2. Joe Root
Joe Root linking up with the Trent Rockets after international duty is a big plus for their campaign. Root would give solidity to Rockets’ middle order.
Statistical Performance (Welsh Fire)
1. Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow has shown his prowess in The Hundred with 250 runs in nine innings. He averages 27.77 with a strike rate of 128.86, including two fifties.
JONNY BAIRSTOW IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 9
RUNS - 250
AVERAGE – 27.77
STRIKE RATE - 128.86
50s/100s – 2/0
2. David Willey
David Willey has been a consistent performer in The Hundred. In 24 innings, he has taken 24 wickets, boasting a strike rate of 15.16 and an economy rate of 8.02. His bowling average stands at 20.29.
DAVID WILLEY IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 24
WICKETS - 24
STRIKE RATE - 15.16
ECONOMY RATE – 8.02
AVERAGE – 20.29
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Welsh Fire)
1. Matt Henry
Playing in his first match this season on Thursday, Matt Henry claimed three wickets. In the Hundred, Henry has an average of 7.66 and strike rate of 9.16.
2. Haris Rauf
The Pakistan quick Haris Rauf made an impact straight away while turning up in the season’s first match. He claimed three wickets.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played three matches against each other with Trent Rockets having won all the three matches.
ROCKETS V FIRE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
MATCHES:3
ROCKETS WON: 3
FIRE WON: 0
NO RESULT: 0
Venue and Pitch
Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted 13 matches in the Men’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 148 and 138 respectively. The toss win to match win percentage is 15.38%. The highest score in Men’s Hundred at Trent Bridge is 181 and the lowest score is 116.
MATCH PREDICTION
Trent Rockets are the team in form and are ahead in the head-to-head record against Welsh Fire. Rockets have 80% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton
Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain
Allrounders: David Willey, Imad Wasim, Rovman Powell
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Matt Henry, Sam Cook
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Glenn Phillips
BOWLER – Haris Rauf
ALL-ROUNDER – Luke Wells
