Trent Rockets have had a great start to The Hundred 2024 season with two wins from their first three matches. They have also been bolstered by the return of Joe Root and overall all the players seem to have found their groove. While, Welsh Fire have just won one match and would look to claw back in the tournament when they meet Rockets at Trent Bridge on Saturday. The Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue(Getty)

LAST 5 MATCHES

TRENT ROCKETS: W L W W L

WELSH FIRE: W W W L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR TRENT ROCKETS AND WELSH FIRE

TRENT ROCKETS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain

Allrounders: Rovman Powell, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Sam Cook

WELSH FIRE likely XI

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Luke Wells, David Willey

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke

Bowlers: David Payne, Matt Henry, Mason Crane, Haris Rauf

Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)

Sam Hain

Sam Hain in 12 innings in The Hundred has scored 257 runs at an average of 25.70. Hain has maintained a strike rate of 131.79, including one half-century.

SAM HAIN IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 12

RUNS - 257

AVERAGE – 25.70

STRIKE RATE – 131.79

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been a standout performer in The Hundred. In 25 innings, he's taken 32 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 15.06 and an economy rate of 7.53. His bowling average is 18.90.

RASHID KHAN IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 25

WICKETS - 32

STRIKE RATE – 15.06

ECONOMY RATE – 7.53

AVERAGE – 18.90

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)

1. Tom Banton

Rockets’ opener Tom Banton looks in good touch and in three matches he has scored a fifty. Overall in The Hundred, he has scored 442 runs in 24 innings.

2. Joe Root

Joe Root linking up with the Trent Rockets after international duty is a big plus for their campaign. Root would give solidity to Rockets’ middle order.

Statistical Performance (Welsh Fire)

1. Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has shown his prowess in The Hundred with 250 runs in nine innings. He averages 27.77 with a strike rate of 128.86, including two fifties.

JONNY BAIRSTOW IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 9

RUNS - 250

AVERAGE – 27.77

STRIKE RATE - 128.86

50s/100s – 2/0

2. David Willey

David Willey has been a consistent performer in The Hundred. In 24 innings, he has taken 24 wickets, boasting a strike rate of 15.16 and an economy rate of 8.02. His bowling average stands at 20.29.

DAVID WILLEY IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 24

WICKETS - 24

STRIKE RATE - 15.16

ECONOMY RATE – 8.02

AVERAGE – 20.29

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Welsh Fire)

1. Matt Henry

Playing in his first match this season on Thursday, Matt Henry claimed three wickets. In the Hundred, Henry has an average of 7.66 and strike rate of 9.16.

2. Haris Rauf

The Pakistan quick Haris Rauf made an impact straight away while turning up in the season’s first match. He claimed three wickets.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other with Trent Rockets having won all the three matches.

ROCKETS V FIRE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES:3

ROCKETS WON: 3

FIRE WON: 0

NO RESULT: 0

Venue and Pitch

Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted 13 matches in the Men’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 148 and 138 respectively. The toss win to match win percentage is 15.38%. The highest score in Men’s Hundred at Trent Bridge is 181 and the lowest score is 116.

MATCH PREDICTION

Trent Rockets are the team in form and are ahead in the head-to-head record against Welsh Fire. Rockets have 80% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Hain

Allrounders: David Willey, Imad Wasim, Rovman Powell

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Matt Henry, Sam Cook

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Glenn Phillips

BOWLER – Haris Rauf

ALL-ROUNDER – Luke Wells