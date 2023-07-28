'The Kul-Cha has done well because...': Kuldeep opens up on relationship with Chahal amid India selection carousel

Kuldeep Yadav gave a reminder of his talents by taking four wickets in just three overs against the West Indies in India's first ODI in Barbados on Thursday. Regular selection in the Indian team has been hard to come by for the spinner. There was a time not too long ago though, when he and fellow wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were among the first names in the Indian team sheet for any limited overs match and Kuldeep himself was seen as a talent for the future in Test cricket. Kuldeep and Chahal have played together in just three ODIs since the 2019 World Cup

Kuldeep had enjoyed a prolific run with Chahal as his spin partner since making his debut in June 2017 to the end of the 2019 World Cup. The pair played together 34 times in that period and at least either one of them featured in every ODI they played. Since that tournament, however, it has been slim pickings for both players, popularly known by the ‘Kul-Cha’ moniker, and they have hardly ever played a match together, often competing for the same spot with Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel or Ravichandran Ashwin often being the other spinner. Kuldeep and Chahal have played just three ODIs together in the time since the 2019 World Cup.

Kuldeep said after the West Indies innings in the first ODI that he and Chahal are quite relaxed about the situation. “We know the combination matters a lot. Sometimes he plays, sometimes I play, and our understanding is very good. We're very normal. He helps me a lot when I play, he tells me what I can do, what I can change. He always wants me to do well. When he plays I do the same thing, so that when he plays he performs well for the team," Kuldeep told the host broadcasters. "Maybe this is why the Kul-Cha partnership has worked so well over the years. We support and back each other."

Kuldeep's incredible spell

Kuldeep's efforts on Thursday helped India record a five-wicket win over the West Indies on a pitch that surprised everyone with the amount of help it provided for spinners. He bowled his first over when the West Indies were already five down and he cleaned up the tail in a jiffy, with the hosts being all out for just 114 runs inside 23 overs. Kuldeep himself ended with figures of 4/6 in just three overs. India ended up holding back captain and opener Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the chase but the former had to come in and provide the finishing touches in the end.

“The ball was spinning a bit and we tried to focus on our lengths. Wind was too much so we were controlling our speeds as well. To be very honest, I've been working on my rhythm in the last two years. My rhythm wasn't very well last year, but now it's coming out very well. Of course the increase in pace… With the same spin, drift, it's very difficult for the batters to read. Especially in white-ball formats, I am focusing on the lengths and not on taking wickets,” said Kuldeep on his approach on the day.

