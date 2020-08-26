‘The list is very long’: Zaheer Khan explains what makes Rohit Sharma a great captain

cricket

Former India left-arm fast bowler Zaheer Khan feels Rohit Sharma’s ability to maintain a cool head in pressure situations which in turn, brings the best out of his players, is one of the many great characteristics about his captaincy. Zaheer, who’s played the 2014 IPL season under Rohit for the Mumbai Indians, believes the positives in his leadership makes for a long list, out of which the tendency to have full match awareness is one that stands out.

“The best quality of Rohit as captain... well the list is very long. But to me, what really stands out is having that relaxed aura around him,” Zaheer said on Twitter in response to a fan’s query.

“But yet, he’s a very intense and serious thinker of the game. That really shows when he makes those tactical calls on the field, in pressure situations of the match. His teammates also really believe in him. So, I think that quality I will put right up to bring out the best in each and every one of his teammates.”

Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL, with MI winning four titles under his reign. Appointed captain midway during the 2013 season, Rohit led the team to its first every IPL win that year and repeated the success in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Besides, Rohit also has a decent record as captain of the Indian cricket team. Whenever Virat Kohli is rested or out injured, Rohit has stepped up to the challenge of captaincy, leading India to wins at the 2018 Nidahas trophy and the Asia Cup the same year. Rohit has led India in 10 ODIs, winning eight of them and 20 T20Is, of which the team has won 16.