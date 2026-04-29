The magic and science behind Purple Cap leader Bhuvneshwar Kumar's career renaissance: ‘Ball ko pyaar karta hai’

Surviving as a bowler in modern-day T20s is a skill unto itself. In an environment where pitches grow flatter, boundaries smaller, bats bigger, and batters more aggressive, even the best in the world have regular days where they steam in only to see the ball sent back rocketing over their heads. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the IPL Purple Cap race with 14 wickets. (Hindustan Times)

But in 2026, a decade on from when he won back-to-back Purple Caps, 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains at the very top of his game, leading all wicket-takers in the IPL this season. Bhuvi has already sparked 14 wickets for RCB, looking unplayable with the new ball and remaining supremely effective even at the death.

What’s the trick for Bhuvneshwar to remain so effective a decade on from what was considered his prime? A unique relationship with the cricket ball, argued his good friend and fellow swing savant Praveen Kumar.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Praveen said of Bhuvneshwar: “He is like a devoted lover, takes good care of the ball, keeps one side shining always, removes the dirt from it and keeps it like a treasure.”

“Ball ko pyar karna padta hai (you have to love the ball),” explained Praveen, and watching Bhuvneshwar, that is certainly the impression – a maestro-like control over the seam, which part of the ball hits the surface, how it moves, and how it sets up batters to be toppled over.

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Experimentation at the core of Bhuvi's repertoire For Bhuvneshwar, all of this was a byproduct of being at one with the ball, and also having the understanding of his own skill that allowed him to develop and redevelop it over the course of his career.

Reflecting on their youth in Meerut, Praveen Kumar said of Bhuvi: “He was always there, learning something or the other. He had an inquisitive mind and observed the minutest things. He learned most of the things by himself. No one taught him how to bowl an out-swinger or in-swinger. He learned it by observing and practising, bowling it all the time,” referencing their days in Victoria Park where they learned their trade.

“He is so successful because he is still a wonderful student of the game. It’s not easy, it takes 10-15 years to perfect a delivery,” he further explained. Bhuvneshwar is the unique kind of bowler who can swing a ball both ways, but it wasn’t the only facet of his game – during campaigns such as SRH’s victorious 2016, he perfected bowling yorkers, on-pace and off-pace alike, becoming one of the most skilful players in the league.

Reading batters gives him a constant edge Praveen Kumar was quoted as saying that it was a combination of “haath ki kala (sleight of hand)”, with wrist position and grips, but also “sharp dimaag (brain)”, which allowed him to know exactly which ball is perfect for a given situation.

“He knows everything about a batsman, from his technique to body language, his favourite shots and the field he needs to set. He always bowls to his field, and that is why he is good in the Powerplay,” expressed Praveen.

Bhuvneshwar looks on track to defend the IPL title he helped RCB win in 2025, alongside another special fast bowling proponent in Josh Hazlewood. With performances like the one he provided against Delhi Capitals, no fan would be ready to write him off.