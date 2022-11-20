‘The night sky has been lit up’: Tendulkar reacts to Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten blistering ton during IND-NZ 2nd T20I

With India currently up against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten ton in the second T20I, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The swashbuckling batter slammed an unbeaten knock of 111 runs off 51 balls, including 11 fours and seven sixes. His knock helped India post 191 for six in 20 overs, setting a target of 192 runs for New Zealand.

After his knock, Suryakumar received plenty of praise from fans and former cricketers on social media. Legendary player Sachin Tendulkar joined the bandwagon on Twitter and wrote, "The night sky has been lit up by Surya! What a blinder @surya_14kumar! #INDvsNZ".

The night sky has been lit up by Surya! 🔥



What a blinder @surya_14kumar! #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/bt7IHCBofs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, former cricketer Virender Sehwag also hailed Suryakumar and wrote, "SKY these days. Always on fire. In a league of his own. #SuryaKumarYadav".

SKY these days.

Always on fire. In a league of his own.#SuryaKumarYadav pic.twitter.com/kDPfgfhmp9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 20, 2022

After his swashbuckling knock, Suryakumar said, "In T20, a hundred is always special but at the same time, it was really important for me to bat till the very end. Hardik was telling me to bat till the 18th or 19th over, and get to a score of 185 or so. After the end of the 16th over, we had a chat about taking it deep. It was important to maximise the last few overs. Have been doing the same things over and over again, in the nets and it's just coming off for me."

Chasing a target of 192 runs, New Zealand were bowled out for 126 in 18.5 overs, with Deepak Hooda bagging a four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each. Kane Williamson top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 61 runs off 52 balls.

