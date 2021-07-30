'The only positive was that they prevented their lowest total': Sehwag unimpressed with India batsmen after abysmal show

Virender Sehwag was not impressed with India's batting performance in the series decider against Sri Lanka on Thursday. A depleted Indian team which went into the third T20I with only five batsmen had a chance to rise to the occasion, especially the youngsters, who were keen to make a mark in the series, but none of them could leave any sort of impact as India were restricted to a lowly total of 81/8 batting first – their third-lowest T20I total of all time.

“I would say it wasn’t India’s day, and often in a series, there comes one match – either the hosts or the visiting teams – that there is a collapse. So perhaps we couldn’t assume that it was going to be such a day for India. I thought it’s a new wicket but still India would make at least 130-135, but I didn’t think that they would get 80-odd,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Also Read | 'If he had grabbed this opportunity, he would have been remembered forever'

After Shikhar Dhawan feel for a golden duck in the first over, it was expected that at least one of the youngsters would be able to play a face-saving innings, but unfortunately for India, it was not to be. Wanindu Hasaranga shredded India's batting, picking up 4/9, dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakravarthy. Padikkal, Gaikwad and Samson were the ones to fall LBW and Sehwag felt three batsmen getting out LBW were pretty ominous signs.

Also Read | 'On this pitch, he could have bowled with more flight and pace at times'

“The only positive was that they prevented their lowest total. But I couldn’t see any extraordinary bowling either. Three players got out LBW to spinners, which we rarely get to see. And if three of your five batsmen get out leg before, then it creates difficulty. I thought if Nitish Rana could be the batsman who could score a fifty, then India could have gotten to a respectable total but even he lost his opportunity,” the former India opener added.