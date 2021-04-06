‘The price is going to go up for the coming season’: Ricky Ponting reveals Steve Smith’s batting position in IPL 2021

Steve Smith’s addition to Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021 has undoubtedly provided a big boost to the team. However, with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and South Africa pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje being in a rich vein of form, the Australian batsman will likely have to battle it out for the one overseas spot in the tournament.

Meanwhile, former Australian captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has confirmed that Smith will bat in the top three if the latter finds a spot in the playing XI. In a conversation with cricket.com.au, Ponting said that if Smith will have a ‘great year’ for DC if he gets an opportunity.

“I think the fact that he's been released from the franchise that he's been at for a long time will make him a bit hungry as well this year. So, if he gets an opportunity with us -- I think it will be in the top three somewhere -- if he gets an opportunity, I'm sure he'll have a great year for us,” cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

ALSO READ | Pant looking to ‘do something different’ in first game against Dhoni's CSK

“I caught up with him (recently), he’s very, very keen to go out there and perform well. Obviously, the other side of that is there's a big auction again next year, so if he happens to have a really good IPL this year, then I'm sure that that price is going to go up for the coming season,” he added.

The DC head coach feels the mere presence of Smith in the Delhi Capitals camp is enough for the side, considering the knowledge the star batsman has of cricket.

“(It's) great to have him as a part of our squad. As I said -- even if he doesn't play, for instance, to have someone like that around with his sort of knowledge on the game and the T20 game, will be great for our group. I can't wait to work with him again,” said Ponting.

ALSO READ | 'I believe Quinton de Kock was too smart': Kaneria says no ICC rules were broken during Fakhar Zaman run-out

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.