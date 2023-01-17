'The risk percentage goes up to 90 percent': Gavaskar's ultimate statement on Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma comparison

Virat Kohli has started of 2023 in supreme fashion as he returned to his original best, clobbering two big century knocks in India's 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka at home. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was particularly impressed with Kohli's unbeaten knock of 166 runs in the final ODI match in Kerala as he hailed the star batter while making an ultimate comparison statement with India captain Rohit Sharma.

Gavaskar, in conversation with India Today, pointed out to the fact that Kohli tends to play risk-free cricket until he reaches the triple-figure mark and then goes for the aerial shots. In the third ODI game, Kohli scored eight sixes in his knock, seven of those were hit after he reached the 100-run mark along with three boundaries. Gavaskar added that despite playing risk-free cricket, Kohli scores at more than a run-a-ball rate.

Rohit, on the other hand, made a well-constructed 42 off 49 before going for the pull shot that ended in his dismissal.

“If you watched Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma bat, they take a lot of risk. They always try to hit a six. Virat Kohli plays along-the-ground shots till he reaches hundred. After that he goes for the lofted shots. When Rohit Sharma gets out, he does it while trying for hit a six. Despite playing risk-free shots, Kohli's scoring rate is more than run a ball, which is a good thing. It is not necessary that you only go for six in limited-overs cricket. The difference between four and six is just two runs but the risk percentage is 90,” he said.

India will have their next assignment against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting January 18 onwards.

