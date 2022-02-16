'The thought has crossed my mind': RCB's new signing raises hand for captaincy; says leadership is 'part of the package'

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last week. Faf, who had been associated with the Chennai Super Kings for almost a decade (2011-2021, barring the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the franchise was banned), was picked by the RCB for ₹7 crore on Day 1 of the auction.

With his arrival in the RCB squad, Faf is seen as one of the potential captains of the franchise along with Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who was retained by RCB. Dinesh Karthik, who had led the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2019 and 2020 editions during his four-season long stint with the franchise, was also bought by Bangalore in the auction.

The former South African captain has now spoken in detail about the prospect of leading RCB, admitting that the thought “has crossed my mind.”

“The thought has crossed my mind. When you look at someone like myself, and you know, what is the package... it is obviously batsman and experience but also part of that package is leadership. It's something I've done for a very long time,” Faf told RevSports.

Faf further said that he had been a part of the leadership group at Chennai Super Kings and often had discussions with Mahendra Singh Dhoni over key decisions on the field.

“I've been lucky enough to play under some great leaders as well. But I haven't had any conversations regarding that so it has pretty much just been a thought. And whether I'm captain or not, there's always an element of what I bring to the table which is that leadership and experience on the field. Even when MS was the captain, I'd be up in his ear pretty much the whole time and try and add value as much as I can,” said Faf.