The Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar 10k coincidence which was destined to happen, but never did

Back in 2001, Sachin Tendulkar plundered 139 against Australia at Indore to breach the mark of 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals to become the first batsman to achieve the feat.

17 years later, Virat Kohli breezed past the milestone in Visakhapatnam with a superb unbeaten 157 against West Indies. While Sachin took 259 innings to reach the mark, Kohli achieved it in only 205 innings.

However, if we scratch the surface just a little bit, there could have been a unique similarity in both the innings. The second ODI match between India and West Indies was originally scheduled to be held at Indore, but owing to tussle over complimentary tickets’ distribution between the BCCI and the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) the fixture was shifted to Visakhapatnam.

Had the matter been resolved, both Sachin and Kohli would have achieved this record at Indore, which would have been a remarkable and in many ways, a fitting similarity.

The intensity and consistency with which you bat is just amazing. @imVkohli, congratulations on achieving 10,000 runs in ODIs. Keep the runs flowing. pic.twitter.com/tQUhY8bHna — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 24, 2018

In 2001, on the back of Sachin’s 139, India posted 299 on the board and then dismissed Australia for 181 to clinch the match by 118 runs.

In Visakhapatnam, India scored 321 runs, but an inspired chase by the Windies led by Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope saw the match end in a tie.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 14:32 IST