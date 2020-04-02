‘Their off-the-field issues reflect on their on-field performances’: Yuvraj Singh on the person Team India needs

cricket

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes Team India needs a ‘good guy’ to deal with on their off-field issues as well decoding their performances on the field. He stated that the current players could get a lot of help from someone like a Paddy Upton, who took up the role of mental health and conditioning coach of the cricket team during former coach Gary Kirsten’s time at helm.

“This Indian team needs a good guy who can talk to them on matters off the field. Their off-the-field issues reflect on their on-field performances. What they need is a psychologist of authority who can guide them in personal issues,” Yuvraj said in an interview to Sportstar.

“Make them better persons. We had Paddy Upton who would discuss other issues of life, like fear of failure, and it helped us so much. The team probably needs someone like him,” he added.

Nine months after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has decided to tap that outspoken side of his.

India’s prolific match-winner in their recent two World Cups – 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup – Yuvraj revealed he got more support under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy than under MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Yuvraj, who made his debut under Ganguly’s captaincy against Australia in the Champions Trophy in 2000, has played under Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in different times.

“I have played under Sourav (Ganguly) and had a lot of support from him. Then Mahi (MS Dhoni) took over. It’s a difficult choice to make between Sourav and Mahi. I have more memories of time under Sourav because of the support he gave me. I didn’t have that kind of support from Mahi and Virat (Kohli),” he said.