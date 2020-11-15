‘Their whole batting line-up is world-class’: Uncapped Australia spinner ready for India challenge

cricket

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 07:50 IST

Uncapped Australia leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson knows it will be difficult to break into the XI in the four-match Test series against India as Nathan Lyon is the premier spinner of the side but the youngster said he will be ready for the challenge if given an opportunity against a ‘world-class’ Indian batting line-up.

Also Read | ‘He will go down as one of India’s greatest across formats’: Jason Gillespie predicts big things for India fast bowler

“Their whole batting line-up is world-class. So any opportunity to bowl at those guys is a test for myself and a challenge I can’t wait to get,” Swepson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

When asked about the prospect of bowling against India captain Virat Kohli, who will be available only for the first pink ball Test match in Adelaide before flying back home for the birth of his first child, Swepson said he always wanted to challenge himself against the best.

Also Read | Team India starts outdoor training in Australia after all players test negative for Covid-19

“You want to challenge yourself against the best, and it’s no secret he’s up there with the best. For me it’s another challenge and another thing that excites me to be able to test myself against a great cricketer,” said the leg-spinner.

Swepson has been knocking on the doors for quite some time. He was selected for the Bangladesh tour but the series was postponed due to Covid-19. He picked up 23 wickets in three Sheffield Shield games this season at an average of 21.17. Swepson agreed that Lyon will be the first-choice spinner in the XI but if there is a chance to field two, will be up for it.

Also Read | ‘It’s no dramas for me’: Steve Smith ready for the challenge provided by Indian pacers

“Gaz is obviously the premier spinner and has been for a while,” Swepson said of Lyon. “He’s proven himself time and time again in Test matches. I’m not counting my chickens too much there with getting a go above him. But if conditions suit, there may be a chance they play two spinners. Given the current times with COVID being around, and illness and things like that, you have to be ready to go no matter what.

“I’ll be preparing to play all four games. If the chance comes, I’ll hopefully take it with two hands. And if not, so be it. I’m sure there’ll be more chances in the future.”

The India vs Australia series starts with the three ODIs at Sydney on November 27.