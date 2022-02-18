Home / Cricket / 'There are coaches who can teach you skill but..': India U19 star reveals one thing he wants to learn from Dhoni at CSK
cricket

'There are coaches who can teach you skill but..': India U19 star reveals one thing he wants to learn from Dhoni at CSK

  • The India U19 star will be playing under MS Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
MS Dhoni playing for CSK.(CSK/Twitter)
MS Dhoni playing for CSK.(CSK/Twitter)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:02 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Chennai Super Kings were the first franchise to complete the maximum limit of 25 players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The defending champions brought back multiple players from their previous season's core side including Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu.

The franchise also invested heavily in domestic players including Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who was part of the Indian team that won the U19 World Cup earlier this month. Hangargekar – an all-rounder – played a key role in India's triumph, scoring at a strike rate of 185.71 and picking five wickets in six games.

After he was picked by the CSK, Hangargekar said that he had “always been a die-hard fan” of MS Dhoni.

"I have always been a die-hard fan of MS Dhoni, my father used to like CSK a lot, he really loved Dhoni and he always wanted me to play for CSK. I am really happy to play with his franchise, so I am really happy about it," Hangargekar said in a video posted by the BCCI.

The 19-year-old further added that Dhoni can “explain” him about mindset in key situations.

“There are many coaches who can teach you skill, but he's the one who can explain me about the mindset. I can calm myself down and ask (him tips). Because I won't get this (opportunity) a lot of times in my life,” said Hangargekar.

Hangargekar also talked about India's U19 World Cup victory.

"Winning the U19 World Cup was a really good moment for all of us, this thing we will cherish for our entire life. Everyone wants to play in the IPL, by the time my name came up in the auction, that was the amount I got excited about. When MI and CSK were fighting it out for me in the auction, that was a great moment for me," Hangargekar said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ms dhoni chennai super kings ipl 2022 auction ipl 2022 + 2 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out