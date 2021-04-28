'There is nothing left to see': Twitter in disbelief after MS Dhoni drops easy catch of Jonny Bairstow first ball

MS Dhoni may have announced his retirement from international cricket, but the former India captain is still one of the fittest and safest cricketers around. Dhoni, captain of the Chennai Super Kings may not have fired with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2021 but the three-time IPL winning captain, in terms of captaincy, is still one of the best in business.

Besides his sublime batting and sharp captaincy acumen, one of the many traits Dhoni has exemplified is his brilliant wicketkeeping. Dhoni is more than a safe wicketkeeper, having affected 150 dismissals in the IPL, and perhaps that is the reason why fans were left in utter shock after the CSK captain dropped an easy catch during the CSK-Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Delhi on Wednesday.

Sunrisers captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat, and it was off the very first ball of the SRH innings that Dhoni was guilty of grassing a relatively easy chance. Off the bowling of fast bowler Deepak Chahar, SRH opening batsman Jonny Bairstow tried to tickle the ball down the leg-side but what he did not realise that the ball did not go as fine as he would have wanted to.

The ball came off the bat and seemed to be going straight into Dhoni's gloves with the CSK captain doing well to move swiftly to his left. Dhoni got both his hands on the ball but surprisingly, could not hold on to the chance. When the umpire did not signal a leg bye and gave it away as runs is when CSK realised, they had offered Bairstow an early reprieve. The dropped catch did not amuse the CSK players as much as it did to the fanbase of Dhoni and CSK on Twitter.

The miss did not prove too costly for CSK as Sam Curran dismissed Jonny Bairstow shortly after for 7. Curran surprised Bairstow with a short ball and the England batsman, going for a pull, could not time it as well as he would have liked to and the ball went straight into Chahar's hands, who took a fine running catch to give CSK an early breakthrough.