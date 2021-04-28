'He is three players packed into one': Ajit Agarkar's huge praise for CSK player, says 'there's nothing he can't do'

After a disappointing season last year, Chennai Super Kings have roared back in IPL 2021 and in some style. Having lost their season opener, MS Dhoni's CSK have registered four straight wins in a row, having beaten Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK have put in clinical performances in all four games, and results are a testament to their supremacy.

Ajit Agarkar, the former India fast bowler has reserved a special praise for CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been in hot form in IPL 2021. In five matches, Jadeja has scored 102 runs and picked up five wickets. Agarkar reckons CSK are lucky to have Jadeja in this kind of form his resurgence with the bat has been key to CSK's success.

"Incredible. At the moment, there's nothing that he can't do. Every ball seems to go to him in the field, wherever MS Dhoni puts him. He's not missing the stumps at all. Obviously, he never really drops any catches. But with the bat... we know what he can do with the ball everytime there is a little bit of help in the pitch but he's being devastating with the bat now," Agarkar said on Star Sports.

Jadeja was at his rampaging best in CSK's previous game against RCB, where the all-rounder scored an unbeaten 62 to take CSK to 191/4. This included 37 off the last over, in which Jadeja hit Harshal Patel for five sixes and a four. In addition, Jadeja effected a direct hit and took 3/13 with the ball. On current form, Agarkar reckons it's almost as if Jadeja is three players packed in one for CSK at the moment.

"That last over changed the game against RCB and his form is like three players packed into one. It must be a relief for MS Dhoni that he's in such good form," Agarkar added.