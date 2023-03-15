Home / Cricket / 'There was one moment when Dhoni got up, spoke, and turned emotional': Watson narrates unheard CSK story

'There was one moment when Dhoni got up, spoke, and turned emotional': Watson narrates unheard CSK story

cricket
Published on Mar 15, 2023 05:09 PM IST

The former Australia all-rounder revealed a story about his time at Chennai Super Kings, recalling how Dhoni had turned emotional as he addressed the team.

Shane Watson (L) with MS Dhoni.(IPL)
Shane Watson (L) with MS Dhoni.(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League. The side has lifted four IPL titles so far – the second highest in number, only behind Mumbai Indians (5). The Super Kings' last title victory came in 2021 but one of their most memorable title wins came in 2018, when the Super Kings, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their comeback season. The CSK had made a return to the tournament after a two-year ban on corruption charges.

The 2018 side had been nicknamed the ‘Dad’s Army' due to the presence of many senior cricketers in the side. Dhoni himself was 35 at the time, and some of CSK's key performers were over 30; Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, and Harbhajan Singh, to name a few.

Also read: 'When I batted with Sachin...': Rahul Dravid exudes class with ultimate 'Tendulkar' remark for Virat Kohli

On Tuesday, Harbhajan and Watson were reunited as they took part in the Legends League Cricket, a T20 league for retired cricketers. In an interview ahead of the match in Doha, the duo spoke about their time in CSK and reminisced the victory in 2018; Watson recalled how Dhoni turned emotional when the squad gathered for the first time ahead of the season.

“There was one moment when MS Dhoni got up and spoke at the first team function that we had. You could see how much it meant to him, he got emotional around how much it meant for him to CSK to get back together," Watson said.

“Then the first game against MI, Dwayne Bravo pulled the rabbit out of the hat, got us home out of nowhere. The belief of immediate. We got the team, we got the players, and we had good performances. The environment Dhoni and Stephen Fleming created.. you just went out and had fun. We never talked about results, (we were) just there to enjoy ourselves. We had a great bunch of players, with families there as well. For me, it was a special time,” said the former Australia all-rounder.

Chennai Super Kings will play in the curtain-raiser of the 2023 Indian Premier League on March 31, as they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
harbhajan singh shane watson ms dhoni chennai super kings ipl + 3 more
harbhajan singh shane watson ms dhoni chennai super kings ipl + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out