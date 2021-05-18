‘There’s a lot of confusion, need to control mood swings’: Ramiz Raja explains how Babar Azam can be a ‘better leader’

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has voiced a strong message against the leadership of the Pakistan cricket team. Citing the example of Pakistan's recent tour to Zimbabwe, Raja said there is a lot of confusion within the team and the captain needs to step up and take charge.

While speaking to the Indian News, Raja laid emphasis on the need for roles to be well-defined so that everyone works in the same direction, including captain Babar Azam.

ALSO READ| 'Don’t want him to contract Covid because of me’: Here's how Sundar's father is keeping him safe ahead of England tour

"There is a lot of confusion because the roles are not defined. When you lose, there is a lot of chopping in the dressing room. We need to control the mood swings and everyone needs to understand the direction, especially Babar Azam," said Raja during the interview.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Raja also remarked that Azam needs to become a leader in true essence and for that to happen, he needs to think long-term.

"Babar Azam needs to become a leader and he can only become a leader when engages the youngsters and he will only become a leader when he takes actions in accordance with long-term planning. We take one step forward and play 2 new players but also play four older players," added Raja.

ALSO READ| ‘Reverse swing at its best from the king’: Ashwin astonished by Wasim Akram’s lethal bowling in death overs - WATCH

Fifty-eight-year-old Raja also gave suggestions on how Azam can become a better captain by listing out down the important ingredients of a good leader.

"He needs to understand that if he wants to become a good leader, he must, one, learn to take chances. Two, improve the selection, and three, observe how the modern leadership functions," said Raja.

Pakistan recently toured Zimbabwe. While they won the three-match T20I series 2-1, they surged to a 2-0 clean-sweep in the Tests.