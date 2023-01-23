'These mental scars will be...': Ex-IND batting coach fires 'World Cup' warning to NZ after Rohit's men seal ODI series

After winning the high-scoring thriller at Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma-led Team India crushed New Zealand in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) to take an unassailable lead over the visitors on Saturday. The Mohammed Shami-inspired Team India thrashed Tom Latham's New Zealand in the low-scoring encounter to secure the ODI series at Raipur. With Rohit-led Team India set to play the 3rd ODI as a dead rubber on Tuesday, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar has issued a remarkable statement against the Black Caps.

Even though India have somewhat struggled against the Kiwis in ICC events, the former Indian all-rounder believes that beating Rohit and Co. will be ‘close to impossible’ for the Black Caps at the 2023 World Cup after the ODI series defeat. Talking about the recently concluded contest between the 2019 World Cup semi-finalists, pacer Shami recorded three dismissals while Hardik Pandya shared four wickets with Washington Sundar as Latham-led New Zealand folded for a paltry total of 108 in 34.3 overs at Raipur.

"The way all the bowlers caused problems to the New Zealand batters, if New Zealand plays a knockout match against India in a big event, these mental scars will be in the players' minds, that beating the Indian team is close to impossible. Such wins leave a long-term effect," Bangar told Star Sports. Bangar's remarks have come after India outplayed New Zealand in the 2nd ODI by 8 wickets to seal the white-ball series.

While pacer Shami delivered the goods with the ball, Indian skipper Rohit smashed a brilliant half-century to seal India's comfortable win over the Black Caps at Raipur. "They will be extremely disappointed because the seamers troubled them and got them out. Whenever you talk about New Zealand cricket, you talk about seaming conditions, but to be in such a position in two consecutive matches means it is an area of concern," Bangar added. Rohit-led Team will meet New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

