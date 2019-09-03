e-paper
These photos of Sachin Tendulkar with ‘teammates for life’ Zaheer, Yuvraj, Harbhajan will give you squad goals

On Monday, Tendulkar spent time with his former teammates including Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Pragyan Ojha and Ajit Agarkar.

cricket Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar with former Indian teammates.
Sachin Tendulkar with former Indian teammates.(Instagram/Sachin Tendulkar)
         

One of the most iconic images from India’s 2011 World Cup win saw Yuvraj Singh lifting the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders as Indian cricketers take a lap of Wankheded Stadium. Now, both the cricket stars, along with several of their teammates have called time on their international career and are enjoying the greener pastures. On Monday, Tendulkar spent time with his former teammates including Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Pragyan Ojha and Ajit Agarkar.

The Indian cricketers were all attending the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia along with their family. In a post on Instagram, Tendulkar shared an image with all the cricketers and termed them as “Teammates for life”.

 

Teammates for life!

Yuvraj Singh also clicked a selfie and shared on his Instagram page with a cheeky message. “Old is gold ! Not so old,” he wrote in the caption.

 

Harbhajan Singh also took to Instagram to share another photo with his former teammates and their families.

 

Meanwhile, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s impeccable performance has gained praise from Tendulkar as the latter said that the 25-year-old’s progress has been ‘absolutely terrific’. India secured a 257-run victory in the second Test match against West Indies on Tuesday. With this win in the second Test, India has won the two-match series by winning both the matches.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: “Congratulations to Team India on a fabulous series win. It’s been a joy to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 in this series. His hat-trick was special and the progress he has made in Test cricket has been absolutely terrific. #WIvsIND.”

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 19:25 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019
