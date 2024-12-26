‘They booted Shubman Gill out…’: Australia great Mark Waugh perplexed by India's decision in Melbourne

It is fair to state that Shubman Gill's axing from the fourth India and Australia Test match at the MCG in Melbourne raised a few eyebrows. The fact that Gill was replaced by an all-rounder - Washington Sundar - instead of another specialist batter when India's batting has failed to cross the 300-run mark except on one occasion in this Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and former batter Sanjay Manjrekar did not agree with India's decision to replace Gill with Sundar in the Boxing Day Test but none was more perplexed than former Australia batter Mark Waugh. India's Shubman Gill walks off the field(AP)

Waugh was left bemused to see Gill, who was so desperately sought in India's XI when he missed the first Test due to a finger injury, not finding a place in the XI in the fourth Test.

"When Shubman Gill hurt his finger, they were desperate to bring him in, and now they have booted him out, and wanted an extra bowling option. Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy both can bowl and obviously Gill can't," Waugh said on commentary.

Gill got off to starts in both innings of the pink ball but failed to capitalise on them. He was out cheaply in the previous Test. The Indian team management reportedly was not happy with the manner in which Gill got out. Barring a good delivery from Mitchell Starc in Adelaide, Gill has lost his wicket to half volleys in this series. The fact that his average is under 30 in SENA countries and he hasn't crossed the 40-run mark in his last seven overseas Tests didn't help his cause.

Bumrah brings India back after Australia's topm four smash fifties

Australia's top four all slammed 50 or better on Thursday to take a firm grip on day one of the fourth Test against India, with fearless teenage opener Sam Konstas stealing the show.

Batting after captain Pat Cummins won the toss on a steamy day, the hosts reached 311-6 by the close in front of more than 87,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

They were aided by some inconsistent early bowling and a flying start from Konstas.

The 19-year-old blasted a hugely entertaining 60 off 65 balls in a debut to remember, pounding 18 off one Jasprit Bumrah over and having a run-in with superstar Virat Kohli.

At the close, Steve Smith was not out 68 and Pat Cummins was eight. Marnus Labuschagne made 72 and Usman Khawaja 57.

All the bowlers were punished but they rallied with four wickets in the final session, including dangerman Travis Head for a duck, to haul themselves back into the contest.

Bumrah led the charge, ending with 3-75.