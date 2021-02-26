'They can win against odds in all conditions’: Matthew Hayden lauds India’s ability ‘to win both at home and away’
Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has said that the Indian cricket team has all the qualities of a great side that can not only fight but win against all the odds, no matter what the conditions are.
Team India had recently defeated Australia 2-1 in the 4-match Test series Down Under. The side continued the momentum at home as they took an unassailable 2-1 lead over England following the 10-wicket win in the third Test at Ahmedabad on Thursday.
In an interaction with the news agency PTI, Hayden asserted that the Indian side has the ability to win games both at home and overseas.
“India have shown that they are a modern team who can not only fight it out but win against the odds in all conditions. This is a mark of all the great teams in history. The ability to win both at home and away,” Hayden told PTI.
ALSO READ | 'Nothing in the rules that says what type of pitch should be prepared': Sir Geoffrey Boycott
Hayden also gave his opinion on the ongoing pitch controversy. Asked if too much was being made about the pitches especially when they were spin-friendly, Hayden said, “Provided the wickets are not unfairly groomed, reducing the game to only one type of cricket, I don't have a problem with it at all. Conditions should promote an even game.”
“Teams, both home and away, tour with several options at their disposal should conditions suit different specialists. That's the modern game, different formats, different conditions and huge resources to account for the same,” he added.
Hayden also had a piece of advice for England batters, who have struggled against the likes of R Ashwin and Axar Patel.
“Typically, the Ahmedabad wicket is not a big turning one. I would only play the sweep shot on slow turners where it is impossible to generate enough power to play shots down the ground. English batsmen should be conscious and play spin according to the conditions,” he said.
ALSO READ | 'Take the pitch out and blame the batsmen?': Alastair Cook questions Virat Kohli's stance on Ahmedabad pitch
“Cross-bat shots are dangerous if the ball is not turning, bringing in several modes of dismissal at the one time, LBW, bowled in particular,” added Hayden.
(With PTI Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yusuf Pathan, 2011 World Cup & 2007 WT20 winner, announces retirement
- Pathan made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League while playing for franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, before having a successful stint with the national team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI looking at multiple cities to host IPL 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kevin Pietersen to captain England Legends in Road Safety World Series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pacer Vinay Kumar announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Take the pitch out and blame batsmen?': Cook questions Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing in rules saying what type of pitch should be prepared: Geoffrey Boycott
- Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, and Alastair Cook have spoken against the surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We just want to see him make some runs': Kane Richardon on Aaron Finch's form
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Umar Akmal's ban reduced, CAS imposes fine of $27,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yuvraj irks fans with tweet on Motera pitch after India beat England in 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Please talk about Broad's 8 for 15, What kind of a wicket was that’: Ojha
- Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook have criticised the pitch in the third Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
They 'are the real batsmen': Gavaskar on tackling spin
- A case in point is his last innings in Test cricket when he scored a gritty 96 in the second innings on a vicious turner in Bengaluru. His efforts went in vain as India lost the match and the series to Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India lead WTC standings but still could miss the final against NZ, here's how
- Ind vs Eng: England got knocked out of contention for WTC final in June with their 10-wicket triumph in the day-night third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A lot of people were relieved when Jaddu got injured': Kohli on Axar's impact
- India vs England, 3rd Test: He was awarded the man of the match award for his spectacular performance against England in his home ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to stand up & take notice: Kohli lauds 'modern-day legend' of Test cricket
- “I think we need to stand up and take notice of what Ashwin has done. In Tests, he is a modern-day legend. As a captain, I am so pleased he is in my team,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravichandran Ashwin: 400, and firing on all cylinders
- This is a man who has been the fastest in the world to reach 200, 250 and 350 Test wickets, and yet derided for being someone who thrives only on home conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox