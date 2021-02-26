'They can win against odds in all conditions’: Matthew Hayden lauds India’s ability ‘to win both at home and away’

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has said that the Indian cricket team has all the qualities of a great side that can not only fight but win against all the odds, no matter what the conditions are.

Team India had recently defeated Australia 2-1 in the 4-match Test series Down Under. The side continued the momentum at home as they took an unassailable 2-1 lead over England following the 10-wicket win in the third Test at Ahmedabad on Thursday.

In an interaction with the news agency PTI, Hayden asserted that the Indian side has the ability to win games both at home and overseas.

“India have shown that they are a modern team who can not only fight it out but win against the odds in all conditions. This is a mark of all the great teams in history. The ability to win both at home and away,” Hayden told PTI.

Hayden also gave his opinion on the ongoing pitch controversy. Asked if too much was being made about the pitches especially when they were spin-friendly, Hayden said, “Provided the wickets are not unfairly groomed, reducing the game to only one type of cricket, I don't have a problem with it at all. Conditions should promote an even game.”

“Teams, both home and away, tour with several options at their disposal should conditions suit different specialists. That's the modern game, different formats, different conditions and huge resources to account for the same,” he added.

Hayden also had a piece of advice for England batters, who have struggled against the likes of R Ashwin and Axar Patel.

“Typically, the Ahmedabad wicket is not a big turning one. I would only play the sweep shot on slow turners where it is impossible to generate enough power to play shots down the ground. English batsmen should be conscious and play spin according to the conditions,” he said.

“Cross-bat shots are dangerous if the ball is not turning, bringing in several modes of dismissal at the one time, LBW, bowled in particular,” added Hayden.

(With PTI Inputs)